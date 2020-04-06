Solebury Trout Announces Additional Virtual Conference Presentations from Life Science Companies on April 7, 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / Solebury Trout, a boutique investor relations and corporate communications firm, announced today that it will be hosting a fourth day of presentations as part of a Virtual Conference Series featuring leading companies from the life sciences industry. At the event, taking place on April 7, 2020, management teams will present a business overview and highlights using an online, digital meeting format.

The April 7 schedule follows, with presentations available at https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/solebury/mediaframe/36850/indexl.html:

10:00 a.m. EST, Ascentage Pharma (6855-HK)

10:30 a.m. EST, Maxcyte (MXCT-GB)

11:00 a.m. EST, CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

11:30 a.m. EST, BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

12:00 p.m. EST, Pharming Group NV (PHARM-NL)

12:30 p.m. EST, I-Mab Biopharma (IMAB)

1:00 p.m. EST, Incysus Therapeutics (private)

1:30 p.m. EST, Engage Therapeutics (private)

2:00 p.m. EST, NervGen Pharma (NGEN-CA)

2:30 p.m. EST, Camallergy (private)

3:00 p.m. EST, Yiviva (private)

Investors and others can register and access the conference at the Solebury Trout Virtual Global Healthcare Conference Series website: https://troutaccess.com/investor.php/c/Solebury_Trout_Virtual_Global_Healthcare_Conference.

Companies that have presented at prior days of the conference series on March 26, March 31, and April 2, 2020, have included:

Adrenomed (private), Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD), AM-Pharma (private), ANTEV Limited (private), Apexigen (private), Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM), BerGenBio (BGBIO-NO), Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB), CerSci Therapeutics (private), ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX), Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM), Faraday Pharma (private), Forbius (private), HaemaLogiX (private), Impact Therapeutics (private), Junshi Biosciences (1877-HK), Kineta (private), Landos Biopharma (private), Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE American:LCTX), NeuroRx (private), Neximmune (private), NorthSea Therapeutics (private), OnKure Therapeutics (private), Paion (PA8-DE), Paradigm Biopharma (PAR-AU), PharmaMar (PHM-SE), Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). Ryvu Therapeutics (RVU-PL), Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL), Targovax (TRVX-NO), Teon Therapeutics (private), and Vaccitech Limited (private).

More information on the event, including archived presentations when available and a list of presenters and companies potentially available for engagement with the investment community, can be found at www.troutaccess.com.

About Solebury Trout

Solebury Trout is a well-established Investor Relations and Corporate Communications firm. For more than 20 years, Solebury Trout has partnered with private and public companies across all sectors, offering fully outsourced investor relations, perception surveys, environmental, social and governance (ESG) evaluations, C-suite visibility programs, content development, media relations, digital and social media communications, crisis preparation and media and presentation training.

Solebury Trout is affiliated with Solebury Capital and is a subsidiary of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Solebury Capital a premier equity capital markets advisory firm providing management teams and owners with independent advice and judgment honed in decades of experience in capital markets at leading investment firms across the globe. Since its founding in 2005, Solebury Capital has advised on over 700 successful transactions representing nearly $300B in proceeds.

Contact:

Thomas Hoffmann

646-378-2931

thoffman@soleburytrout.com

