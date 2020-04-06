Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma setzt im Kampf gegen COVID-19 noch einen drauf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JGE9 ISIN: CA44812T1021 Ticker-Symbol: 1YT 
Frankfurt
06.04.20
08:00 Uhr
0,476 Euro
-0,012
-2,46 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HUT 8 MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUT 8 MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HUT 8 MINING
HUT 8 MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HUT 8 MINING CORP0,476-2,46 %