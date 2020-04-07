TUV Rheinland cements chemical management lead with approval for ZDHC Level 3 MRSL 2.0 conformance testing and certification

New milestone offers the entire textiles, apparel and footwear supply chain a one-stop solution to lower their risk of liability and improve competitiveness

COLOGNE, Germany, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TUV Rheinland has cemented its lead as a global provider of chemical management solutions for the textiles, apparel and footwear industry after winning approval to provide Level 3 testing and conformance certification for the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) Foundation's Manufacturing Restricted Substances List 2.0 (MRSL 2.0). Once certified by TUV Rheinland, the chemical formulation can be registered and listed on the ZDHC GATEWAY: CHEMICAL MODULE.

This development means that TUV Rheinland now offers customers a genuine, one-stop solution for all three focus areas of the ZDHC's "Roadmap to Zero" initiative and Greenpeace's DETOX campaign - Inputs, Processes, and Outputs - through its next-level TOXPROOF Testing and Certification program.

"It is no longer enough for the industry to produce so-called 'clean' finished products by simply washing them and flushing any undesired chemicals into the local sewerage system before delivery. Brands, retail buyers and a growing number of savvy end-user customers are now demanding clear proof that the production process is clean from start to finish," said Mohammed Dkhissi, Global Vice President, Softlines for TUV Rheinland.

"Meeting that need takes much more than mere commitment. It requires the kind of credibility that only an independent testing and certification partner like TUV Rheinland, which is backed by the approval of one of the world's most respected industry standards bodies - ZDHC - can deliver," said Dkhissi.

The new Level 3 approval - the highest level in the current program - covers TUV Rheinland's extensive global testing and certification network, including APAC locations such as China, Thailand and Vietnam, along with labs in Bangladesh, India, Turkey and Germany. It complements the MRSL 2.0 testing and certification services, which are already in high demand.

In fact, exploring ways to help customers fast-track their chemical compliance with ZDHC MRSL 2.0 is the subject of TUV Rheinland's next "Ask a DETOXpert" webinar, which will take place on 29 April, 2020 ( Click here to learn more or register for the webinar).

TUV Rheinland has been actively promoting Sound Chemical Management for more than a decade, starting with the International Labour Organization's SCORE (Sustaining Competitive and Responsible Enterprises) program, and its own FIT FIVE training program, which links productivity and quality with CSR.

Conformance as per ZDHC MRSL Level 3, is a reliable and trusted indicator that the chemical formulation (and the process that produced it) has undergone a recognized, in-depth product and facility assessment, independent testing and on-site auditing - and will continue to undergo random product checks after the test mark is issued. Buyers and end-user consumers can be confident that, to the best of current knowledge, the product presents no danger to human health and meets recognized environmental sustainability standards.

To analyze a chemical formulation for harmful substances, TUV Rheinland assesses the chemical composition, evaluates associated documents, and reviews the production process. The analytical testing protocol covers known, potentially harmful substances, possible contamination, and the materials used to preserve the product during shipment and storage, all based on the ZDHC MRSL List. To evaluate the potential risk of exposure to a toxin, test conditions are chosen based on how consumers are likely to use the product in their day-to-day lives.

"TUV Rheinland's ZDHC MRSL Level 3 Conformance program is designed to help players at each step of the textile, apparel and footwear supply chain, to lower their risk of liability through documented safety standards. With this latest Level 3 MRSL 2.0 approval by ZDHC, our program represents an even more powerful way for businesses to sharpen their competitive edge and offer customers a unique decision-making aid when they are considering a purchase," said Dkhissi.

