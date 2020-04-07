Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007
Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) ("Ontex") discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.
On March 31, 2020, Morgan Stanley notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of equivalent financial instruments, 4,380,377 voting rights attached to equivalent financial instruments in Ontex that may be acquired if all of the instruments are exercised, and so has crossed the 5.00% threshold of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 5.32%. Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex at the time of this disclosure remains above the 5.00% threshold previously disclosed, at 5.51%.
According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.
Date of Notification: March 31, 2020
Date Threshold Crossed: March 26, 2020
Threshold Crossed: 5.00%
Notification by:
Morgan Stanley
c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA
Denominator on the dates of notification: 82,347,218 shares
Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:
Notification of March 31, 2020:
(A) Voting rights
Previous
After the transaction
voting
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to
Not linked
Linked to
Not linked
Morgan Stanley
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
599,606
151,289
0
0.18%
0.00%
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
191,680
3,029
0
0.00%
0.00%
Total
791,286
154,318
0
0.19%
0.00%
(B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent financial instruments
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise
of voting
of
Settlement
Morgan Stanley Co. LLC
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
59,519
0.07%
physical
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
3,128,836
3.80%
physical
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
1,192,022
1.45%
physical
TOTAL
4,380,377
5.32%
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
4,534,695
5.51%
Additional information
Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex remains above the 5% threshold previously disclosed however the disclosure obligation arose due to equivalent financial instruments crossing above 5%. At the same time, Morgan Stanley Co. International plc's holding in equivalent financial instruments crossed above the 3% threshold in its own right.
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
Chain of controlled undertakings for Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
- Morgan Stanley Co. International plc, Legal Compliance Department, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is a direct holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
- Morgan Stanley Investments (UK), 20 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4AD, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Limited
- Morgan Stanley International Limited, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
- Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc., c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of the beneficial owner, Morgan Stanley
Chain of controlled undertakings for Morgan Stanley Europe SE
- Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, Frankfurt am Main, 60312, Germany. is a direct holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE
- Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, Frankfurt am Main, 60312, Germany. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Limited
- Morgan Stanley International Limited, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
- Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc., c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of the beneficial owner, Morgan Stanley
Chain of controlled undertakings for Morgan Stanley Co. LLC
- Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is a direct holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
- Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc., c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
- Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC, c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of the beneficial owner, Morgan Stanley
Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com
This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room
About Ontex
Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.
Employing some 10,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid. To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontex.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
