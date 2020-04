Securitas Signs New Credit Facility

STOCKHOLM, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas AB has signed a new Multi-Currency Revolving Credit Facility with Securitas' core relationship banks. The new facility is initially for a five year period, with the possibility to extend for a further two years, and is for MEUR 847. It will be used to replace the MUSD 550 and MEUR 440 Revolving Credit Facility which matures in 2022.

Coordinating Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners are Commerzbank, Danske Bank and ING Bank.

Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners are: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Citigroup, Commerzbank, Crédit Industriel et Commercial, Danske Bank, ING Bank, KBC Bank, SEB and UniCredit.

UniCredit is acting as facility Agent.

