Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Annual Audited Accounts 2019 07-Apr-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 The Company has today published its annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2019 and has made it available online at www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1]. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. Financial Highlights Key Highlights Year ended Year ended 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 NAV per Ordinary Share 103.23 p 102.66 p Share Price 104.50 p 102.00 p NAV total return(1) 7.1% 7.1% Share Price total return(1) 9.1% (1.0)% Total Net Assets GBP426.6 m GBP385.0 m Loans advanced at amortised GBP390.6 m GBP413.4 m cost (including accrued income) Financial assets held at fair GBP30.5 m GBP21.9 m value through profit or loss (including associated accrued income) Cash and Cash Equivalents GBP36.8 m GBP28.2 m Amount drawn under Revolving GBP29.7 m GBP68.8 m Credit Facility (excluding accrued interest) Dividends per Ordinary Share 6.5 p 6.5 p Invested Loan Portfolio 7.1% 7.4% unlevered annualised total return(1) Invested Loan Portfolio 7.0% 8.0% levered annualised total return(1) Ongoing charges percentage(1) 1.0% 1.1% Weighted average portfolio LTV 18.4% 16.7% to Group first GBP(1) Weighted average portfolio LTV 63.0% 64.1% to Group last GBP(1) (1) Further explanation and definitions of the calculation is contained in the section "Alternative Performance Measures" at the end of this financial report. Full text of annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2019 Overview Objective and Investment Policy INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE The investment objective of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company"), together with its wholly owned subsidiaries Starfin Public Holdco 1 Limited, Starfin Public Holdco 2 Limited, Starfin Lux S.à.r.l, Starfin Lux 3 S.à.r.l, and Starfin Lux 4 S.à.r.l, (collectively the "Group"), is to provide its shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments (including debt instruments) in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. INVESTMENT POLICY The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments (including debt instruments) in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. Whilst investment opportunities in the secondary markets will be considered from time to time, the Company's predominant focus is to be a direct primary originator of real estate debt investments on the basis that this approach is expected to deliver better pricing, structure and execution control and a client facing relationship that may lead to further investment opportunities. The Company will attempt to limit downside risk by focusing on secured debt with both quality collateral and contractual protection. The Company anticipates that the typical loan term will be between three and seven years. Whilst the Company retains absolute discretion to make investments for either shorter or longer periods, at least 75 per cent of total loans by value will be for a term of seven years or less. The Company's portfolio is intended to be appropriately diversified by geography, real estate sector type, loan type and counterparty. The Company will pursue investments across the commercial real estate debt asset class through senior loans, subordinated loans and mezzanine loans, bridge loans, selected loan-on-loan financings and other debt instruments. The split between senior, subordinated and mezzanine loans will be determined by the Investment Manager in its absolute discretion having regard to the Company's target return objectives. However, it is anticipated that whole loans will comprise approximately 40-50 per cent of the portfolio, subordinated and mezzanine loans approximately 40-50 per cent and other loans (whether whole loans or subordinated loans) between 0-20 per cent (including bridge loans, selected loan-on-loan financings and other debt instruments). Pure development loans will not, in aggregate, exceed 25 per cent of the Company's Net Asset Value ("NAV") calculated at the time of investment. The Company may originate loans which are either floating or fixed rate. The Company may seek to enhance the returns of selected loan investments through the economic transfer of the most senior portion of such loan investments which may be by way of syndication, sale, assignment, sub-participation or other financing (including true sale securitisation) to the same maturity as the original loan (i.e., "matched funding") while retaining a significant proportion as a subordinate investment. It is anticipated that where this is undertaken it would generate a positive net interest rate spread and enhance returns for the Company. It is not anticipated that, under current market conditions, these techniques will be deployed with respect to any mezzanine or other already subordinated loan investments. The proceeds released by such strategies will be available to the Company for investment in accordance with the investment policy. Loan to Value ("LTV") The Company will typically seek to originate debt where the effective loan to real estate value ratio of any investment is between 60 per cent and 80 per cent at the time of origination or acquisition. In exceptional circumstances that justify it, the ratio may be increased to an absolute maximum of 85 per cent. In any event, the Company will typically seek to achieve a blended portfolio LTV of no more than 75 per cent (based on the initial valuations at the time of loan origination or participation acquisition) once fully invested. Geography The Company's portfolio will be originated from the larger and more established real estate markets in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. UK exposure is expected to represent the majority of the Company's portfolio. Outside of the UK, investment in the European Union's internal market will mainly be focussed on Northern and Southern Europe. Northern European markets include Germany, France, Scandinavia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, Ireland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Southern European markets include Italy and Spain. The Company may however originate investments in other countries in the European Union's internal market to the extent that it identifies attractive investment opportunities on a risk adjusted basis. The Company will not invest more than 50 per cent of the Company's NAV (calculated at the time of investment) in any single country save in relation to the UK, where there shall be no such limit. In the event that a member state ceases to be a member of the European Union's internal market, it will not automatically cease to be eligible for investment. Real Estate Sector and Property Type The Company's portfolio will focus on lending into commercial real estate sectors including office, retail, logistics, light industrial, hospitality, student accommodation, residential for sale and multi-family rented residential. Investments in student accommodation and residential for sale are expected to be limited primarily to the UK, while multi-family investments are expected to be limited primarily to the UK, Germany and Scandinavia. Further, not more than 30 per cent, in aggregate, of the Company's NAV, calculated at the time of investment, will be invested in loans relating to residential for sale. No more than 50 per cent of the Company's NAV will be allocated to any single real estate sector of the UK, except for the UK office sector which is limited to 75 per cent of the Company's NAV. Counterparty and Property Diversification No more than 20 per cent of the Company's NAV, calculated at the time of investment, will be exposed to any one borrower legal entity. No single investment, or aggregate investments secured on a single property or group of properties, will exceed 20 per cent of the Company's Net Asset Value, calculated at the time of investment. Corporate Borrowings Company or investment level recourse borrowings may be used from time-to-time on a short term basis for bridging investments, financing repurchases of Shares or managing working capital requirements, including foreign exchange hedging facilities and on a longer term basis for the purpose of enhancing returns to shareholders and/or to facilitate the

underwriting of whole loans with a view to syndication at a later point. In this regard, the Company is limited to aggregate short- and long-term borrowings at the time of the relevant drawdown in an amount equivalent to a maximum of 30 per cent of NAV but longer-term borrowings will be limited to 20 per cent of NAV in any event. Hedging The Company will not enter into derivative transactions for purely speculative purposes. However, the Company's investments will typically be made in the currency of the country where the underlying real estate assets are located. This will largely be in Sterling and Euros. However, investments may be considered in other European currencies, and the Company may implement measures designed to protect the investments against material movements in the exchange rate between Sterling, being the Company's reporting currency, and the currency in which certain investments are made. The analysis as to whether such measures should be implemented will take into account periodic interest, principal distributions or dividends, as well as the expected date of realisation of the investment. The Company may bear a level of currency risk that could otherwise be hedged where it considers that bearing such risk is advisable. The Company will only enter into hedging contracts, such as currency swap agreements, futures contracts, options and forward currency exchange and other derivative contracts when they are available in a timely manner and on terms acceptable to it. The Company reserves the right to terminate any hedging arrangement in its absolute discretion. The Company may, but shall not be obliged to, engage in a variety of interest rate management techniques, particularly to the extent the underlying investments are floating rate loans which are not fully hedged at the borrower level (by way of floating to fixed rate swap, cap or other instrument). Any instruments chosen may seek on the one hand to mitigate the economic effect of interest rate changes on the values of, and returns on, some of the Company's assets, and on the other hand help the Company achieve its risk management objectives. The Company may seek to hedge its entitlement under any loan investment to receive floating rate interest. Cash Strategy Cash held by the Company pending investment or distribution will be held in either cash or cash equivalents, or various real estate related instruments or collateral, including but not limited to money market instruments or funds, bonds, commercial paper or other debt obligations with banks or other counterparties having a A- or higher credit rating (as determined by any reputable rating agency selected by the Company), Agency RMBS (residential mortgage backed securities issued by government-backed agencies) and AAA rated CMBS (commercial mortgage-backed securities). Transactions with Starwood Capital Group or Other Accounts Without prejudice to the pre-existing co-investment arrangements described below, the Company may acquire assets from, or sell assets to, or lend to, companies within the Starwood Capital Group or any fund, company, limited partnership or other account managed or advised by any member of the Starwood Capital Group ("Other Accounts"). In order to manage the potential conflicts of interest that may arise as a result of such transactions, any such proposed transaction may only be entered into if the independent Directors of the Company have reviewed and approved the terms of the transaction, complied with the conflict of interest provisions in the Registered Collective Investment Scheme Rules 2018 issued by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (the "Commission") under The Protection of Investors (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 1987, as amended, and, where required by the Listing Rules, shareholders' approval is obtained in accordance with the listing rules issued by the UK Listing Authority. Typically, such transactions will only be approved if: (i) an independent valuation has been obtained in relation to the asset in question; and (ii) the terms are at least as favourable to the Company as would be any comparable arrangement effected on normal commercial terms negotiated at arms' length between the relevant person and an independent party, taking into account, amongst other things, the timing of the transaction. Co-investment Arrangements Starwood Capital Group and certain Other Accounts are party to certain pre-existing co-investment commitments and it is anticipated that similar arrangements may be entered into in the future. As a result, the Company may invest alongside Starwood Capital Group and Other Accounts in various investments. Where the Company makes any such co-investments they will be made at the same time, and on substantially the same economic terms, as those offered to Starwood Capital Group and the Other Accounts. UK Listing Authority Investment Restrictions The Company currently complies with the investment restrictions set out below and will continue to do so for so long as they remain requirements of the UK Listing Authority: · neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries will conduct any trading activity which is significant in the context of its group as a whole; · the Company will avoid cross-financing between businesses forming part of its investment portfolio; · the Company will avoid the operation of common treasury functions as between the Company and investee companies; · not more than 10 per cent, in aggregate, of the Company's NAV will be invested in other listed closed-ended investment funds; and · the Company must, at all times, invest and manage its assets in a way which is consistent with its object of spreading investment risk and in accordance with the published investment policy. The Directors do not currently intend to propose any material changes to the Company's investment policy, save in the case of exceptional or unforeseen circumstances. As required by the Listing Rules, any material change to the investment policy of the Company will be made only with the approval of shareholders. SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE As at 31 December 2019 the NAV was 103.23 pence per Ordinary Share (2018: 102.66 pence) and the share price was 104.50 pence (2018: 102.00 pence). Source: Thomson Reuters Datastream Since 31 December 2019, in common with the overall equity market, the Company's share price has fallen sharply and continues to be volatile. These moves have been driven by market conditions and flow rather than a change in the Company's NAV. Chairman's Statement STEPHEN SMITH | Chairman 6 April 2020 Dear Shareholder, It is my pleasure to present the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited for the year ended 31 December 2019. OVERVIEW The Group had another successful origination year in 2019 with GBP224.7 million of new commitments, equivalent to 52.1 per cent of the loan book at the beginning of the year. Repayments totalled GBP198.3 million equal to 45.9 per cent of the loan book at the start of the year, marginally higher than the average of 41.9 per cent over the previous four years. Net commitments were therefore GBP26.4 million during the year. The Group declared an aggregate dividend for the year of 6.5 pence per Ordinary Share. The Group's NAV for the year remained stable and NAV total return (including dividends) was 7.1 per cent. The Company's share price total return across the financial year was 9.1 per cent, reflecting an increase in the share price from the end of 2018 and 6.5 pence of dividend payments during the year. As at 31 December 2019, the Group had investments and commitments of GBP489 million (of which GBP78 million was committed but unfunded at the end of the year). The average maturity of the Group's loan book was 2.8 years. The Group has cash of GBP36.8 million and unused liquidity facilities of GBP96 million (a total capacity of GBP133 million) which is available to fund undrawn commitments of GBP78 million and new lending. The gross annualised levered total return at the year end was 7.0 per cent. The Net Asset Value ("NAV") was GBP426.6 million, being 103.23 pence per Ordinary Share. The table below shows the loan commitment and repayment profile over the last five years. 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

New loans to GBP118.7m GBP175.9m GBP245.8m GBP208.0m GBP224.7m borrowers (commitment) Loan repayments and -GBP49.0m -GBP129.3m -GBP213.1m -GBP137.2m -GBP198.3m amortisation Net Investment GBP69.7m GBP46.6m GBP32.7m GBP70.8m GBP26.4m Despite recent events, such as the spread of COVID-19 and an oil price drop, the Group still continues to see good opportunities to deploy capital in the target markets. The origination pipeline is healthy, with a number of transactions under review which present attractive risk adjusted returns. SHARE ISSUANCE AND SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE On 15 May 2019, the Company issued 38,200,000 New Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Placing Programme, to raise GBP40 million before expenses. The Issue Price was 104.75 pence per Ordinary Share, representing a premium of 2.7 per cent to the Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share as at 30 April 2019 of 102.02 pence (ex- dividend). The placing was oversubscribed and investors' demand for the placing exceeded the target placing size, therefore, a scaling back exercise was undertaken with respect to the applications received. The year-end share price was 104.50 pence reflecting a 1.2 per cent premium to NAV. The Company has traded at a discount to NAV for periods during the year which we believe was a reflection of general market sentiment. As reported previously, the Company's share price in the early part of 2020 has been severely impacted by the general market volatility. In common with the overall equity market, the Company's share price has fallen sharply and continues to be volatile. These moves have been driven by market conditions and flow rather than a change in the Company's NAV. The Board continues to closely monitor the share price performance and believe the shares represent good value to investors at the current price. At the last Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), the Company sought and received authority to disapply Pre-Emption Rights on the allotment of equity securities for up to 10 per cent of the Ordinary Shares in issue. As at the date of this report, this authority has not been utilised as the share issuance on 15 May 2019 was made utilising the authorities granted at the 2018 AGM. The Company intends to seek approval to renew these authorities at the upcoming AGM. The Directors believe that having access to capital within a short time frame is important when seeking to secure attractive investment opportunities and ensuring that the Company does not unnecessarily incur cash drag by raising equity in advance of deployment (negatively impacting the Company's dividend target). The Directors believe that immediate access to capital has the following additional benefits for the Company and shareholders: · to enable the Company to pursue larger investment opportunities and hence broaden its lending range and capacity; · to enable the Company to further increase the diversification and depth of its portfolio; · increased scale is attractive to a wider investor base; · a greater volume of Shares creates increased secondary market liquidity; and · fixed running costs spread across a larger equity capital base reduce the Company's ongoing expenses per Share. To take advantage of opportunities as and when they present themselves, the Directors believe it is appropriate for the Company to renew the existing authorities at the forthcoming AGM, in respect of issuance of up to 10 per cent of the Ordinary Shares in issue. Any new Ordinary Shares issued under this authority will be issued at a minimum issue price equal to the prevailing NAV per Ordinary Share at the time of allotment together with a premium intended at least to cover the costs and expenses of the relevant placing of issue of new Shares. Whilst this precludes the Company from issuing shares in the current uncertain environment, the Board believes that access to this capital once the market begins to recover could enable us to secure attractive and accretive investment opportunities in line with the Company's investment policy. DIVIDENDS Total dividends of 6.5 pence per Ordinary Share were declared in relation to the year ended 31 December 2019. Period Dividend Payment Amount declared date per share 1 January 2019 to 31 March 24 April 2019 24 May 2019 1.625p 2019 1 April 2019 to 30 June 2019 24 July 2019 30 Aug 2019 1.625p 1 July 2019 to 30 September 22 Oct 2019 22 Nov 2019 1.625p 2019 1 October 2019 to 31 23 Jan 2020 21 Feb 2020 1.625p December 2019 Total 6.5p Total comprehensive income for 2019 was GBP27.9 million (including GBP2.9m of unrealised foreign exchange gains on income) and dividends of GBP25.6 million were declared during the year. The dividend was covered 0.98x when excluding unrealised foreign exchange gains on income or 1.09x when including unrealised foreign exchange gains. Since 2016, the Group has consistently paid a dividend of 6.5 pence per share per annum in line with its target. This has been achieved despite a macroeconomic environment with significant and sustained reductions in interest rates and a decreasing trend in spreads across credit markets generally since the Group launched in 2012. As an example, since January 2016 the British 10 year Gilt yield has reduced from 1.88 per cent and has traded recently as low as 0.23 per cent. Despite these market conditions, the Group has managed to maintain a covered dividend at a very attractive level. Your Board continually monitors both the appropriateness of the level of leverage in the Group and the dividend level against its earnings. BREXIT AND MACRO-ECONOMIC OUTLOOK The outcome of the December 2019 general election with a decisive majority result creates a more stable environment for markets. The UK left the EU on 31 January 2020, although there is some limited comfort for the concerned in the form of the eleven-month transition period under the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 during which little will in practice change (although the UK will no longer participate in the EU institutions). The Withdrawal Agreement postpones any "hard" departure until the end of the transition period, during which the EU and the UK have the opportunity to negotiate and agree a UK-EU Free Trade Agreement to govern the terms of their future trading relationship. While there are uncertainties about the implementation of Brexit, there is certainty about the direction of travel. And by contrast with the stalemate of much of the last decade, the Government's majority will permit business to be conducted efficiently for the five year life of the current Parliament. A reduction in political tensions may provide a more stable environment and though the positive impact is already evident in both residential and commercial real estate markets, caution is necessary in a turbulent global environment. The COVID-19 epidemic presents a new and major risk to growth, however, as yet, it is impossible to fully predict the consequences for the world economy. Economic data published in the coming weeks will of course be followed keenly but the situation is likely to remain uncertain for several months. As stated previously, the Company's share price in the early part of 2020 has been severely impacted by the general market volatility. In common with the overall equity market, the Company's share price has fallen sharply and continues to be volatile. The Company is modestly levered with net debt of just GBP29.7 million at 31 December 2019 (equal to 6.97 per cent of NAV), has no repo facilities outstanding and significant available but undrawn revolving credit facilities of GBP96.3 million. As such, the Company considers that the recent share price movements have been driven by market conditions and flows as opposed to a significant change in the Company's fundamental value or outlook. In these circumstances, the Board continues to keep a particularly watchful eye on the macro position. PORTFOLIO OUTLOOK The short term outlook will be dominated by the disruption to markets from the COVID-19. The Company expects significant short term disruption to the income of operational real estate asset classes. In common with similar crises of the past such as the 9/11 terror attacks and during the SARS virus scare, the market will see a particularly difficult hospitality trading period. The Company's hospitality exposure has been structured defensively by the Investment Manager by conducting thorough due diligence, working with strong sponsors and implementing robust loan structures combined with significant diversification by jurisdiction and asset type. The Company's loans have modest senior LTVs which provide substantial headroom and strong loan structures in line with the Company's investment policy. As at 31 December 2019 the Company's Weighted average portfolio LTV to Group first GBP was 18.4 per cent and the Weighted average portfolio LTV to Group last GBP was 63.0 per cent. The corresponding metrics for the hotel portfolio on its own were a weighted average first GBP LTV of 4.4 per cent and a weighted average last GBP LTV of 60.7 per cent. The Company's portfolio is comprised of well-structured loans, secured by real estate, with significant equity cushions to high quality borrowers. The Company sees no current impairments with loan balances well covered by the real estate value of the underlying collateral. The Company will continue to closely monitor and work with borrowers to protect its investments. Over the short to medium term the dislocation in the market may also present attractive new investment opportunities. The Company has low leverage, no uncovered liquidity requirements and significant undrawn revolving credit facilities available to fund existing commitments and new lending, and is

well positioned to benefit from selective new lending opportunities in this environment. Overall, in the medium to long term the strategy remains to incrementally grow the size of the Group, to minimise cash drag and to use the revolving credit facility where appropriate, which will continue to be a focus during 2020. Despite the expected short and medium term disruption expected to markets, the Directors remain optimistic about the prospects and opportunities for the Group in the year ahead. BOARD COMPOSITION AND DIVERSITY The Board mentioned in the 2019 interim report that it is mindful of the need to plan for succession and to implement changes designed to promote new talent and diversity while sustaining the overall cohesion of the Board. With the 9th year anniversary of the Company's IPO in 2021 fast approaching, the Director retirement process will commence in 2020 as further detailed in the Corporate Governance Report. The Board will ensure that new Directors are equipped with the necessary skills, experience and knowledge and fully recognise the value of diversity in the boardroom. The Board will continue to inform you of progress by way of the quarterly fact sheets and investment updates as deals are signed. On behalf of the Board, I would like to close by thanking shareholders for your commitment and I look forward to briefing you on the Group's progress later this year. Stephen Smith | Chairman 6 April 2020 Strategic and Business Review Strategic Report The Strategic Report describes the business of the Group and details the uncertainties, principal and emerging risks associated with its activities. CORPORATE PURPOSE As an investment company, the general corporate purpose is to provide long-term prosperity to our shareholders through providing regular dividends and preserving capital by limiting downside risk. In addition to this, the Board and Investment Manager also recognise that by furthering their understanding of the needs of other relevant stakeholders, the Company can provide better returns to its shareholders. OBJECTIVE, INVESTMENT POLICY AND BUSINESS MODEL The Objective and Investment Policy describes the Group's strategy and business model. The Investment Manager is Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, a Company incorporated in Guernsey with registered number 55819 and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (the "Commission"). The Investment Manager has appointed Starwood Capital Europe Advisers, LLP (the "Investment Adviser"), an English limited liability partnership authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, to provide investment advice, pursuant to an Investment Advisory Agreement. CURRENT AND FUTURE DEVELOPMENT A review of the year and outlook is contained in the Investment Highlights and Portfolio Review sections of the Investment Manager's Report and within the Chairman's Statement. PERFORMANCE A review of performance is contained in the Investment Highlights and Portfolio Review sections of the Investment Manager's Report. A number of performance measures are considered by the Board, the Investment Manager and Investment Adviser in assessing the Company's success in achieving its objectives. The Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") used are established industry measures to show the progress and performance of the Group and are as follows: · The movement in NAV per Ordinary Share; · The movement in share price and the discount / premium to NAV; · The payment of targeted dividends; · The portfolio yield, both levered and unlevered; · Ongoing charges as a percentage of undiluted NAV; and · Weighted average loan to value for the portfolio. Details of the KPIs are shown in the Financial Highlights section. RISK MANAGEMENT It is the role of the Board to review and manage all risks associated with the Group, both those impacting the performance and the prospects of the Group and those which threaten the ongoing viability. It is the role of the Board to mitigate these either directly or through the delegation of certain responsibilities to the Audit Committee and Investment Manager. The Board performs a review of a risk matrix at each Board meeting. The Board considers the following principal and emerging risks could impact the performance and prospects of the Group but do not threaten its ability to continue in operation and meet its liabilities. In deciding which risks are principal risks the Board consider the potential impact and probability of the related events or circumstances, and the timescale over which they may occur. Consequently, it has put in place mitigation plans to manage those identified risks. Long-term Strategic Risk The Group's targeted returns are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business and economic uncertainties and contingencies and, consequently, the actual rate of return may be materially lower than the targeted returns. In addition, the pace of investment has in the past and may in the future be slower than expected or the principal on loans may be repaid earlier than anticipated, causing the return on affected investments to be less than expected. Furthermore, if repayments are not promptly re-invested this may result in cash drag, which may lower portfolio returns. As a result, the level of dividends to be paid by the Company may fluctuate and there is no guarantee that any such dividends will be paid. The shares may, and have in the past, traded at a discount to NAV per share and shareholders may be unable to realise their investments through the secondary market at NAV per share. The Board monitors the level of premium or discount of share price to NAV per share. While the Directors may seek to mitigate any discount to NAV per share through the discount management mechanisms set out in this Annual Report, there can be no guarantee that they will do so or that such mechanisms will be successful. Please see Report of the Directors for further information on the discount management mechanisms. The Investment Adviser provides the Investment Manager and the Board with a weekly report on pipeline opportunities, which includes an analysis of the strength of the pipeline and the returns available. The Directors also regularly receive information on the performance of the existing loans, including the performance of the underlying assets and the likelihood of any early repayments, which may impact returns. The Board monitors investment strategy and performance on an ongoing basis and regularly reviews the Investment Objective and Investment Policy in light of prevailing investor sentiment to ensure the Company remains attractive to its shareholders. Interest Rate Risk The Group is subject to the risk that the loan income and income from the cash and cash equivalents will fluctuate due to movements in interbank rates. The loans in place at 31 December 2019 have been structured so that 20.9 per cent by value of the loans are fixed rate, which provides protection from downward interest rate movements to the overall portfolio (but also prevents the Group from benefitting from any interbank rate rises on these positions). In addition, whilst the remaining 79.1 per cent is classified as floating, 93.4 per cent of these loans are subject to interbank rate floors such that the interest cannot drop below a certain level, which offers some protection against downward interest rate risk. When reviewing future investments, the Investment Manager will continue to review such opportunities to protect against downward interest rate risk. The Investment Adviser is monitoring the transition from LIBOR to a new alternative and will manage any transition required on behalf of the Group. The Group has ensured that loan agreements for the current portfolio are in a form which accommodates the flexibilities required to manage the transition. The Board considers that the following principal and emerging risks could impact both the performance and prospects of the Group and could also threaten its ability to continue its operations and meet its liabilities but has identified the mitigating actions in place to manage them. Foreign Exchange Risk The majority of the Group's investments are Euro denominated. The Group is subject to the risk that the exchange rates move unfavourably and that a) foreign exchange losses on the loan principal are incurred and b) that interest payments received are lower than anticipated when converted back to Sterling and therefore returns are lower than the underwritten returns. The Group manages this risk by entering into forward contracts to hedge the currency risk. All non-Sterling loan principal is hedged back to Sterling to the maturity date of the loan. Interest payments are hedged for the period for which prepayment protection is in place. However, the risk remains that loans are repaid earlier than anticipated and forward contracts need to be broken early. In these circumstances, the forward curve may have moved since the forward contracts were placed which can impact the rate received. In addition, if the loan repays after the prepayment protection, interest after the prepayment-protected period may be received at a lower rate than anticipated leading to lower returns for that period. Conversely, the rate could have improved, and returns may increase. As a consequence of the hedging strategy employed as outlined above, the Group is subject to the risk that it will need to post cash collateral against the mark to market on foreign exchange hedges which could lead to liquidity issues or leave the Group unable to hedge new non-Sterling investments. The Company had approximately GBP231.3 million of hedged notional exposure with Lloyds Bank plc at 31 December 2019 (converted at 31 December 2019 FX rates). As at 31 December 2019 the hedges were in the money. If the hedges move out

of the money and at any time this mark to market exceeds GBP15 million, the Company is required to post collateral, subject to a minimum transfer amount of GBP1 million. This situation is monitored closely, however, and as at 31 December 2019, the Company had sufficient liquidity and credit available on the revolving credit facility to meet any cash collateral requirements. Market Deterioration Risk The Group's investments are comprised principally of debt investments in the UK, and the wider European Union's internal market and it is therefore exposed to economic movements and changes in these markets. Any deterioration in the global, UK or European economy could have a significant adverse effect on the activities of the Group and may result in significant loan defaults or impairments. The Group's exposure to market deterioration risk also arises from Credit Linked Notes held by the Group. The Investment Manager regularly monitors the fair value of Credit Linked Notes and currently there are no specific hedging activities in place in relation to this investment. In the event of a loan default in the portfolio, the Group is generally entitled to accelerate the loan and enforce security, but the process may be expensive and lengthy, and the outcome is dependent on sufficient recoveries being made to repay the borrower's obligations and associated costs. Some of the investments held would rank behind senior debt tranches for repayment in the event that a borrower defaults, with the consequence of greater risk of partial or total loss. In addition, repayment of loans by the borrower at maturity could be subject to the availability of refinancing options, including the availability of senior and subordinated debt and is also subject to the underlying value of the real estate collateral at the date of maturity. In mitigation, the average weighted loan to value of the portfolio is 63.0 per cent. Therefore, the portfolio should be able to withstand a significant level of deterioration before credit losses are incurred. The Investment Adviser also mitigates the risk of credit losses by undertaking detailed due diligence on each loan. Whilst the precise scope of due diligence will depend on the proposed investment, such diligence will typically include independent valuations, building, measurement and environmental surveys, legal reviews of property title and key leases, and, where necessary, mechanical and engineering surveys, accounting and tax reviews and know your customer checks. The Investment Adviser, Investment Manager and Board also manage these risks by ensuring a diversification of investments in terms of geography, market and type of loan. The Investment Manager and Investment Adviser operate in accordance with the guidelines, investment limits and restrictions policy determined by the Board. The Directors review the portfolio against these guidelines, limits and restrictions on a regular basis. The Investment Adviser meets with all borrowers on a regular basis to monitor developments in respect of each loan and reports to the Investment Manager and the Board periodically and on an ad hoc basis where considered necessary. The majority of the Group's loans are held at amortised cost with only one investment (the credit linked notes) held at fair value through profit or loss at the reporting period end. The performance of each loan is reviewed quarterly by the Investment Adviser for any indicators of significant increase in credit risk, impaired or defaulted loans. The Investment Adviser also provides their assessment of any expected credit loss for each loan advanced. The results of the performance review and allowance for expected credit losses are discussed with the Investment Manager and the Board. Risk of Default Under the Revolving Credit Facilities The Group is subject to the risk that a borrower could be unable or unwilling to meet a commitment that it has entered into with the Group as outlined above under market deterioration risk. As a consequence of this, the Group could breach the covenants of its revolving credit facilities and fall into default itself. A number of the measures the Group takes to mitigate market deterioration risk as previously outlined above, such as portfolio diversification and rigorous due diligence on investments and monitoring of borrowers, will also help to protect the Group from the risk of default under the revolving credit facility as this is only likely to occur as a consequence of borrower defaults or loan impairments. The Board regularly reviews the balances drawn under the credit facility against commitments and pipeline and reviews the performance under the agreed covenants. The loan covenants are also stress tested to test how robust they are to withstand default of the Group's investments. Emerging Risks Emerging risks to the Group are considered by Board trends, innovations and potential rule changes relevant to real estate mortgage and the financial sector. The challenge to the Group is that they are known to some extent but are not likely to materialise or have an impact for several years. The Board regularly reviews the risk matrix and identified cybercrime and climate change as emerging risks. The rapid adoption of new technologies and increasingly sophisticated number of cyber-attacks worldwide ranks the cybercrime risk as an emerging one. The cybercrime risk is managed by regular reviews of the Group operational and financial control environment. The matter is also contained within service providers survey which is completed by Group's service providers and is regularly reviewed by the Board. Climate change, extreme weather events and natural catastrophes and the consequences these could have both on infrastructures and on nature are potentially severe but highly uncertain. The potential high impact of potential losses has done a lot to raise the awareness of this risk in investment circles. The Group currently has no Environmental policy as such but is monitoring closely the regulation and any developments in this area. Since the year end, a further emerging risk has presented itself in the form of COVID-19. Whilst it has spread rapidly and had a sharp impact on global financial markets, the severity of the impact on both the Group's operations and portfolio of investments is unclear. The Board and Investment Adviser will continue to assess the impact of COVID-19 as its impact on the global economy evolves and will communicate to you any details of the risks posed to the Group's operations and/or investment portfolio as and when these are more clear. Refer to the Portfolio Outlook section of Chairman's statement for further details. ASSESSMENT OF PROSPECTS The Group's strategy is central to an understanding of its prospects. The Group's focus is particularly on managing expected repayments in order to minimise any potential for cash drag and continuing to grow the Group by sourcing investments with good risk adjusted returns. The Group's prospects are assessed primarily through its strategic review process, which the Board participates fully in. The Directors have assessed the prospect of the Group over a period of three years which has been selected because the strategic review covers a three-year period, and this is also the approximate average remaining loan term. The Group updates its plan and financial forecasts on a monthly basis and detailed financial forecasts are maintained and reviewed by the Board regularly. ASSESSMENT OF VIABILITY Although the strategic plan reflects the Directors' best estimate of the future prospects of the business, they have also tested the potential impact on the Group of a number of scenarios over and above those included in the plan, by quantifying their financial impact. These scenarios are based on aspects of the following selected principal risks, which are detailed in this Strategic Report, and as described as follows: · Foreign exchange risk; · Market deterioration risk (including impact of Brexit); and · Risk of default under the revolving credit facilities. An adverse effect of foreign exchange would have a direct impact on NAV per ordinary share, NAV total return and total Net Assets. Market deterioration and default under the credit facility would impact the above mentioned key performance indicators and would affect additionally the share price and share price total return. These scenarios represent 'severe but plausible' circumstances that the Group could experience. The scenarios tested included: · A high level of loan default meaning that the Group stopped receiving interest on a substantial part of the portfolio; and · An analysis of the robustness of the covenants under the revolving credit facility to withstand default of the underlying investments. The results of this stress testing showed that the Group would be able to withstand a high level of underlying loan default or impairment resulting from either of the risks identified over the period of the financial forecasts. VIABILITY STATEMENT Based on the assessment of prospects and viability as set out above, the Directors confirm they have a reasonable expectation that the Group will continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the three-year period ending 31 December 2022, which is also the approximate average remaining loan term. In connection with the viability statement, the Board confirm that they have carried out a robust assessment of the principal and emerging risks facing the company, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ("ESG") ISSUES As an investment company, the Group's activities have minimal direct impact on the environment. The Investment Manager and Investment Adviser are part of the Starwood

Capital Group, which is an authorised signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Investments (UNPRI). While a borrower's company policy towards the environment and social responsibility is considered as part of the overall assessment of risk and suitability of an investment, the Board recognises that it has no direct control over this and does not make investment decisions based on environment and social grounds. It should be noted that a number of the loans which the Group makes involve refurbishment projects and these will often mitigate the environmental impact of the real estate concerned. Additionaly, whilst it is not an investment criteria currently, the Group's loan portfolio is significantly funded in sectors with positive social impact such as hospitality, education, healthcare and residential apartments. The Group has no Greenhouse Gas Emissions to report from its operations for the current or prior year, nor does it have responsibility for any other emissions producing sources (including those within the underlying investment portfolio). The Company's service providers are Guernsey office-based companies, and the majority of the directors are based in Guernsey, thus having a relatively low impact on the environment and negating the need for long commutes or flights to and from Board meetings. In carrying out its activities and in its relationship with the community, the Group aims to conduct itself responsibly, ethically and fairly; including in relation to social and human rights issues. The Group has no employees and the Board is composed entirely of non-executive Directors. Therefore, the Group is not within scope of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 and is therefore not obliged to make a human trafficking statement. BOARD DIVERSITY The Board considers that its members have a balance of skills, qualifications and experience which are relevant to the Company. The Board supports the recommendations of the Davies Report and believes in the value and importance of diversity in the boardroom and it continues to consider the recommendations of the Davies Report as part of its succession planning. The Company has no employees and therefore has no disclosures to make in this regard. Stephen Smith | Chairman 6 April 2020 Investment Manager's Report - Investment Highlights The Investment Manager and Investment Adviser are both part of the Starwood Capital Group, a leading global real estate investment group. PORTFOLIO STATISTICS The Investment Manager and the Board of the Company considers that the Group is engaged in a single segment of business, being the provision of a diversified portfolio of real estate backed loans. The analysis presented in this report is presented to demonstrate the level of diversification achieved within that single segment. The Board does not believe that the Group's investments constitute separate operating segments. As at 31 December 2019, the portfolio was invested in line with the Group's investment policy and is summarised below. 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 Number of investments 18 18 Percentage of invested portfolio in 79.1% 80.1% floating rate loans(1) Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered 7.1% 7.4% annualised total return(1) Invested Loan Portfolio levered 7.0% 8.0% annualised total return(1) Weighted average portfolio LTV - to 18.4% 16.7% Group first GBP(1) Weighted average portfolio LTV - to 63.0% 64.1% Group last GBP(1) Average loan term (stated maturity at 4.1 years 4.0 years inception) Average remaining loan term 2.8 years 2.8 years Net Asset Value GBP426.6 m GBP385.0 m Amount drawn under Revolving Credit (GBP29.7 m) (GBP68.8 m) Facility (excluding accrued interest) Loans advanced at amortised cost GBP390.6 m GBP413.4 m (including accrued income) Financial assets held at fair value GBP21.9 m GBP21.9 m through profit or loss (including associated accrued income and excluding the value of FX hedges) Cash GBP36.8 m GBP28.2 m Other net assets / (liabilities) GBP7.0 m (GBP9.6 m) (including the value of FX hedges) (1) Further explanation and definitions of the calculation is contained in the section "Alternative Performance Measures" at the end of this financial report. PORTFOLIO DIVERSIFICATION Country % of invested assets UK - Central London 28.1 Spain 25.9 Republic of Ireland 12.6 UK - Regional England 12.2 UK - Scotland 7.4 Netherlands 6.6 France 3.3 Germany 2.7 Finland 1.2 Sector % of invested assets Hospitality 31.4 Residential for sale 21.2 Office 20.7 Retail 13.9 Healthcare 6.1 Light Industrial 3.6 Other 1.4 Logistics 1.1 Residential for rent 0.6 Loan type % of invested assets Whole loans 60.5 Mezzanine 34.2 Other debt instruments 5.3 Loan currency % of invested assets* Sterling 47.7 Euro 52.3 · The currency split refers to the underlying loan currency; however, the capital and interest during protected periods on all non-sterling exposure is hedged back to sterling. ANNUALISED RETURNS One of the key alternative performance measures of the Group is the gross levered return. A definition of how this is calculated is included in the Alternative Performance Measures section of this report. The levered return on the invested loan portfolio was 7.0 per cent per annum at the end of 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: 8%). With the benefit of a few years of normalised repayment activity, the Group has assessed the impact of the repayments on the quoted annualised return and it is worth noting that the calculation of annualised returns quoted in this report and our quarterly factsheets excludes a number of potential upsides/ downsides that are not incorporated in the returns figures quoted. · In the quoted return, we amortise all one-off fees (such as arrangement and exit fees) over the contractual life of the loan, which is currently four years for the portfolio. However, it has been our experience that loans tend to repay after approximately 2.5 years and as such, these fees are actually amortised over a shorter period. · Many loans benefit from prepayment provisions, which means that if they are repaid before the end of the protected period, additional interest or fees become due. As we quote the return based on the contractual life of the loan these returns cannot be forecast in the return. · The quoted return excludes the impact of any foreign exchange gains/losses on Euro loans. We do not forecast this as the loans are often repaid early and the gains/losses may be different than this once hedge positions are settled. The above possible upsides to quoted return targets are not incorporated in the gross levered return of 7.0 per cent as they are not guaranteed to occur, are difficult to forecast accurately and to incorporate them could misstate the expected return. However, we expect these to continue to provide an enhancement to the quoted levels of return going forward although the levels of this enhancement may vary depending on when the loans repay versus contractual maturity and prepayment protection, as well as the shape of the Sterling-Euro forward curve. Over the life of the Group to date, we have experienced on average an enhancement of 0.66 percentage points from prepayments and one-off fees when loans repay and in 2019 we recognised GBP0.9 million of realised foreign exchange gains on the GBP198.3 million of repayments received which is equal to 0.45 percentage points. The amount of realised foreign exchange may vary from year to year depending on the proportion of Euro loans in the portfolio, the period for which they are outstanding as well as movements in the forward curve. FOREIGN EXCHANGE The Group continues to recognise unrealised foreign exchange gains or losses relating to investment activity. The Group has fully hedged the principal of each individual non-Sterling denominated loan with forward contracts, together with interest receipts during the period of prepayment protection. If the loans repay at their scheduled repayment date, the Group would expect that this policy would be effective in protecting against realising FX losses on capital invested. However, the accounting treatment for the non-Sterling denominated loans is to value the loan at the foreign exchange rate at the relevant valuation date, and to value the hedge based on the market forward rates at the valuation date to the maturity date of the relevant hedge (discounted back to present value). As a result of this accounting treatment, whilst the loan principal is economically fully hedged (if held to loan maturity), unrealised foreign exchange gains or losses are recognised in the accounts during the life of the loan due to changes in the shape of the relevant forward curves. For this reason, the Group disregards unrealised foreign exchange gains and losses when declaring dividends. It is important to note that should any of the non-Sterling denominated loans repay early, and the Group has no alternative use for the funds repaid

The Company may pay dividends out of reserves provided that the Board of Directors is satisfied on reasonable grounds that the Company will, immediately after payment, satisfy the solvency test (as defined in the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended), and satisfy any other requirement in its memorandum and articles. INVESTMENT OUTLOOK AND MARKET SUMMARY The market is moving quickly with the emergence of the general market disruption from the COVID-19. The following market update was originally prepared prior to the escalation of the COVID-19 within Europe, and has been updated as at 18 March 2020. The real estate market and real estate financing markets had been generally positive over 2019, and the beginning of 2020, in Europe. The fourth quarter is typically the busiest quarter for transaction activity levels in the commercial real estate market with a drive to get deals wrapped up before the holiday season, often compounded by year end considerations. This trend continued into 2020 with market participants reporting a high level of deals in execution including acquisitions, loan financing, securitisation, corporate acquisitions and refinancings. For the UK specifically, the underlying real estate market has been predominantly robust in terms of operational and leasing performance. The election and Brexit deadlines had impacted the financing market with liquidity ebbing and flowing as events unfolded. The Cass UK Commercial mortgage lending survey reported overall UK commercial mortgage lending up 4 per cent for the first half of 2019 versus H1 2018, and when numbers for the second half are reported we expect that theme to have continued. The outcome of the general election with a decisive majority result had created a more stable environment for the UK markets and we saw the impact of this immediately for both the residential and commercial real estate markets. On the day after the election the iShares UK Property UCITS ETF, which tracks the UK REIT sector, increased by 4 per cent, and at the beginning of 2020 started 25 per cent higher than its 2019 low in August. On the high-end residential side, Savills reported that transactions over GBP5 million were up a third in December compared to 2018. However more recently, we can see the immediate impact of the COVID-19 in publically traded real estate shares with the iShares UK Property UCITS ETF trading 37 per cent lower than the year end level (as at 18 March 2020). Market conditions for publicly traded companies are expected to remain volatile. Since early March, despite unprecedented central bank and fiscal policy reaction, liquidity in global credit markets has deteriorated across the board as a result of the disruption caused by the COVID-19. We anticipate significantly lower liquidity for a period of at least several weeks and transactional activity for new deals to be much reduced until the effects and duration of disruption from the COVID-19 are more certain. This environment is, however, likely to present substantial opportunities for lenders with a long term approach, liquidity and a flexible risk adjusted return to help borrowers with mutually attractive terms, and so provides an opportunity for the Company to make attractive new investments, following thorough due diligence. EUR and GBP short interest rates had been largely unchanged over the past year, however with some flattening versus 5 years. In the last several weeks, and particularly since the emergency rate cut on March 11th, we have seen the UK interest rate curve come down sharply. GBP 3 month LIBOR is now 46 bps versus 78 bps one month ago and the Company expects rates to decrease further. In this continued lower interest rate environment, we believe that the risk / reward profile of the Company's investments and potential new investments versus other credit, continues to present a compelling risk adjusted return. The Group's pipeline started the year strongly and well diversified by sector, geography and investment type. The UK, Ireland and Spain remain key geographies for new origination, but the pipeline also includes a number of Scandinavian and other western European countries. The Company has always been disciplined on credit risk and will continue to be very selective in the current environment. Investment Manager's Report - Portfolio Review INVESTMENT DEPLOYMENT As at 31 December 2019, the Group had investments and commitments of GBP489.3 million (Sterling equivalent at year-end exchange rates) as follows: Transaction Sterling Sterling equivalent equivalent unfunded balance(1) commitment(1) Hospitals, UK GBP25.0m - Mixed Use Development, South East GBP0.7m GBP1.1m UK Credit Linked Notes, UK Real GBP21.8m - Estate Hotel & Residential, UK GBP39.9m - Office, Scotland GBP4.4m GBP0.6m Office, London GBP12.6m GBP7.9m Residential, London GBP49.0m GBP5.7m Hotel, Oxford GBP16.7m GBP6.3m Hotel, Scotland GBP25.9m GBP15.5m Total Sterling Loans GBP196.0m GBP37.1m Three Shopping Centres, Spain GBP32.0m GBP5.5m Shopping Centre, Spain GBP14.5m - Hotel, Dublin, Ireland GBP51.2m - Office, Paris, France GBP13.7m - Hotel, Spain GBP25.8m GBP20.5m Office & Hotel, Madrid GBP15.8m GBP0.9m Mixed Portfolio, Europe GBP43.2m - Mixed Use, Dublin GBP0.7m GBP11.9m Office Portfolio, Spain GBP18.2m GBP2.3m Total Euro Loans GBP215.1m GBP41.1m Total Portfolio GBP411.1m GBP78.2m (1) Euro balances translated to sterling at period end exchange rates. During the financial year, the following significant investment activity occurred (included in the table below): New Loans The table below shows new commitments made in 2019 together with amounts funded under both the new commitments and under the existing commitments. Month of New Funded in Commitment Commitments(1) 2019(2) Office, Scotland April GBP5.0 m GBP4.4 m Mixed Portfolio, Europe May GBP44.9 m GBP44.9 m Office, London July GBP20.5 m GBP12.6 m Residential, London September GBP56.8 m GBP51.1 m Mixed Use, Dublin September GBP12.7 m GBP0.7 m Hotel, Oxford November GBP23.0 m GBP16.7 m Hotel, Scotland November GBP41.3 m GBP25.9 m Office Portfolio, Spain November GBP20.5 m GBP18.1 m Mixed Use Development, Prior Years GBP0.5 m South East UK Three Shopping Centres, Prior Years GBP2.6 m Spain Residential, Dublin Prior Years GBP1.9 m Hotel, Spain Prior Years GBP3.5 m Hotel & Residential, UK Prior Years GBP6.7 m Total GBP224.7 m GBP189.6 m (1) Euro amounts converted at rate on date of first loan drawdown. (2) Euro amounts converted at rate of each drawdown. Office, Scotland: The Group committed to provide a GBP5 million whole loan on an office in Scotland of which GBP4.4 million has been funded to date. Mixed Portfolio, Europe: The Group committed to participate in the funding of a EUR 104 million mezzanine loan secured by a diversified portfolio of assets located in the Netherlands, Germany and Finland. Starwood Property Trust, Inc (through a wholly owned subsidiary) participated in 50 per cent of the mezzanine loan amount, with the Group funding the balance amounting to a net commitment of EUR 52 million. The portfolio is comprised of 165 assets and provides strong diversification in terms of tenant base, location and asset class. The loan has a term of 3 years with two, 1-year extension options. Office, London: The Group committed to fund a GBP20.5 million floating rate whole loan to support an office redevelopment in London. GBP12.6 million was drawn in July and the balance will be drawn over the life of the development. The term of the loan is approximately 3 years. Residential, London: The Group committed to fund a GBP56.8 million floating rate whole loan to support a residential scheme in London. The financing was primarily provided in the form of an initial advance along with a smaller capex facility to support the sponsor's completion of the scheme. The loan term is 2 years. Mixed Use Dublin: The Group committed to fund a EUR 14.7 million fixed rate whole loan to support a mixed use development in Dublin. The loan is

