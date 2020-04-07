Sunrun laid off about 100 employees last week, according to Business Insider, which reported that furloughed staff will continue to receive benefits for three months.From pv magazine USA Sunrun, the largest residential solar installer in the United States, gave a preliminary first-quarter update and withdrew its 2020 guidance due to "the impact of Covid-19 on our business." Sunrun deployed 97 MW in the first quarter, compared to 413 MW for all of last year. The company ended the quarter with $366 million in cash, up $3 million from the preceding quarter. Just a few months ago, Sunrun published ...

