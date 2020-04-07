The global bioenergy market is poised to grow by USD 68.86 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the rising need for renewable clean fuel. In addition, the advances in enzyme technologies are anticipated to boost the growth of the bioenergy market.

The demand and preference for alternative fuels is gradually increasing around the world to overcome environmental issues associated with non-renewable sources of energy such as high emission levels, volatile fuel prices, and global energy insecurity. The demand for renewable biofuels is further increasing due to depletion of fossil fuel reserves. Biofuels release fewer greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions when compared with conventional fuels. As a result, biofuel blends are used in regular vehicles with little or no modification in engines. Similarly, the use of biodiesel and bioethanol limits the amount of sulfur and hydrocarbon emissions in the air. Such benefits of biofuels and increased demand for renewable clean fuel will boost the growth of the bioenergy market during the forecast period.

Major Five Bioenergy Market Companies:

A2A Spa

A2A Spa operates the business under various segments such as Generation and Trading, Waste, Networks and District Heating, Market, International, and A2A Smart City and Corporate. The company offers bioenergy solutions through its generation and trading segment.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. offers products through the following business units: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The company provides bio energy solutions through the others segment which focuses on industrial users.

Babcock Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Babcock Wilcox Enterprises Inc. operates under various business segments, namely Babcock Wilcox, Vølund Other Renewable, and SPIG. Through its renewable segment, the company offers bioenergy related products for biomass power generation applications.

BP Plc

BP Plc offers products through the following business segments: Downstream, Upstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. Through its others segment, the company offers bioenergy solutions for several activities including biofuels and wind business.

Hitachi Zosen Corp.

Hitachi Zosen Corp. offers products through the following business segments: Environmental Systems Industrial Plants, Machinery, and Infrastructure. The company offers renewable energy solutions through its environmental systems and industrial plan segment.

Bioenergy Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Transportation

Off-grid electricity

Cooking

Others

Bioenergy Market Geographic Segmentation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

