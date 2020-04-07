Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854161 ISIN: US0394831020 Ticker-Symbol: ADM 
Tradegate
07.04.20
10:11 Uhr
33,910 Euro
+0,795
+2,40 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,585
33,910
10:12
33,805
33,910
10:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
A2A
A2A SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
A2A SPA1,181+3,10 %
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY33,910+2,40 %