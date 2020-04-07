Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NE0F ISIN: AU000000DXS1 Ticker-Symbol: 0DPS 
Frankfurt
07.04.20
08:23 Uhr
5,101 Euro
+0,180
+3,65 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
DEXUS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEXUS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,066
5,323
11:37
5,086
5,291
11:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEXUS
DEXUS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEXUS5,101+3,65 %