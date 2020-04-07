Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has promoted team member Michael Pille to head its fast-growing healthcare underwriting operation and team in Germany.

"As Head of Healthcare, Michael will lead our effort to service the German healthcare market and expand our local healthcare team," said Andreas Krause, Country Manager for Germany, BHSI. "In this newly created position, Michael will elevate our ability to deliver innovative professional liability solutions for the healthcare industry, including novel SIR (stop loss) alternatives, backed by BHSI's underwriting expertise and commitment to claims handling excellence."

Michael, who has more than a decade of underwriting experience in the German market, joined BHSI in 2017 as Senior Underwriter, Liability. He holds a bachelor's degree in Insurance Management and a master's Degree in Insurance Law from Cologne University of Applied Science. Michael is a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute. He can be reached at michael.pille@bhspecialty.com in BHSI's office in Cologne.

