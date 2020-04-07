Workplace Transformation Market Size Worth $41.5 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global workplace transformation market size is expected to reach USD 41.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.0% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The workplace transformation provides agility and flexibility to workers, improving their overall performance and productivity. Several organizations across the globe are acknowledging the need for transforming their workplace, which in turn is expected to boost the market. Further, the adoption of supporting technologies such as endpoint security and remote accessibility is allowing employees to cooperate more effectively, regardless of their location, is a major factor enabling market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The workplace automation service segment is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Workplace automation services support organizations to better understand user requirements and organizational data to address business issues and improve workforce environment.

The small and medium enterprise (SME) segment is forecasted to witness phenomenal growth, owing to the rapid growth of SMEs in emerging economies such as India and China and the increasing proliferation of IT services.

The healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027. This can be attributed to the increasing focus of the healthcare providers towards improving the patient care by implementing digital processes and technologies.

In Asia Pacific , the workplace transformation market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to the growing demand for mobility solutions on account of robust adoption of smartphones and cloud-based solutions.

The key industry participants include Accenture PLC; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Atos; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE); NTT Data Corporation; Capgemini; Unisys Corporation; IBM Corporation; Citrix Systems; and Intel Corporation.

Workplace transformation is the mixture of real estate, human behavior, and latest technology resulting in overall cost optimization with the flexibility of cooperative environment facilitating innovation and efficiency. In the contemporary competitive and modern-day workstation, the workplace transformation ensures that applications are transferred from a centralized location to an isolated environment on the targeted device. By enabling a connected enterprise, the organizations ensure free environment, in which, shared data and knowledge is always accessible. This, in turn, is helping to increase business velocity and agility and is further propelling market growth.

The advancement in mobile technologies and changing workforce demographics is driving the market. Workforce satisfaction is increasingly becoming the focus area of organizational strategies. Companies across industries are adopting comprehensive workplace transformation services that enable virtualization, collaboration, mobility, employee productivity, and employee satisfaction. With these services, organizations are providing immediate access to business-critical data and enterprise applications on various devices, such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops, while preserving security constraints. Thus, with the growing technological advancements, the workplace transformation market is expected to experience significant growth.

In early 2020, due to the widespread outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governments across the globe initiated steps such as 'self-quarantine' and 'social distancing', due to which, organizations accentuated their focus on framing and adopting work from home policies to combat the spread of the pandemic. This necessitated organizations to provide secure and stable access to enterprise architecture and collaboration tools, subsequently driving market growth. Even beyond a pandemic, it is imperative that businesses should be supported by the latest technologies to streamline the processes and mitigate such risks proactively. Hence, enabling workplace transformation services becomes essential for ensuring business continuity.

Grand View Research has segmented the global workplace transformation market based on service, enterprise size, end use, and region:

Workplace Transformation Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Application Management



Asset Management



Desktop Virtualization



Enterprise Mobility & Telecom



Field Services



Service Desk



Unified Communication & Collaboration



Workplace Automation



Workplace Upgradation & Migration



Others

Workplace Transformation Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Large Enterprise



Small & Medium Enterprise

Workplace Transformation End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

BFSI

Government



Healthcare



IT & Telecom



Manufacturing



Media & Entertainment



Retail



Others

Workplace Transformation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

