Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850727 ISIN: FR0000120271 Ticker-Symbol: TOTB 
Tradegate
07.04.20
12:56 Uhr
34,450 Euro
+0,145
+0,42 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
TOTAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOTAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,465
34,495
13:00
34,475
34,495
13:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TOTAL
TOTAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TOTAL SA34,450+0,42 %