AT&S is the largest provider of high-density interconnect (HDI) printed circuit boards (PCBs) globally. While Q420 performance was affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in China, AT&S is well placed to benefit from rising demand in the medium term for interconnected devices, data servers and autonomous vehicles. Management is investing <€1bn over the next five years in expanding its integrated circuit (IC) substrate capacity fivefold, with the aim of doubling revenues to €2bn with a 25-30% EBITDA margin.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...