Fintech Startup Dsdaq Raises a $1.5M Angel Round Funding led by Efftronics Asia and Draper Dragon Fund

"Dsdaq is dedicated to providing our users the best mobile trading experience and the greatest trading flexibilities," said Leah, the CMO of Dsdaq.

With Dsdaq app, a user can easily explore and trade various global markets, deposit and withdraw funds within 10 minutes, and enjoy zero transaction fee.

Dsdaq also seeks to improve the financial infrastructure of under-developed regions with blockchain technology and bridge the gap between traditional finance and the crypto world. "Our team consists of first-class professionals in finance, cyber security and blockchain tech and is supported by world-class investors and advisors, we are fully confident in achieving our goals."

As of today, Dsdaq has nearly 50,000 registered users across the world and offers more than 25 financial instruments, since its first launch on December 24, 2019.

Dsdaq plans to release a new version in May 2020 with support to more assets and innovative crypto collateral trading. The new feature will allow users to use cryptocurrency as collateral to trade traditional assets. This unique innovation not only provides a tool for crypto holders to diversify their portfolio, but also adds new use case in the blockchain space.

The mobile apps of Dsdaq are available on both Apple Testflight & Google Play. The web version is expected to launch in the near future.

About Dsdaq

Dsdaq is a blockchain-based mobile trading platform. The founding team of Dsdaq consists of best-of-class professionals in finance, software development, cybersecurity and blockchain technology. The company is always committed to empowering the new generation investors to take greater ownership in their financial future, with lower cost, higher efficiency, and a better experience.

About Draper Dragon Fund

Established in March of 2006, Draper Dragon (also DFJ Dragon) Fund was the joint venture between the internationally recognized venture capital firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson (DFJ) and DragonVenture, which has been helping pioneer entrepreneurs in China in the late 90's. Since its inception, DFJ DragonFund managed two US Dollar funds "DFJ DragonFund I & DFJ DragonFund II" and one RMB fund. In 2014, the DFJ Global Network rebranded as the Draper Venture Network. With the launch of our 3rd US Dollar fund in 2016, DFJ Dragon Fund henceforward became known as Draper Dragon. Draper Dragon has invested in blockchain companies like Ledger, Vechain, Ultrain, Aelf and Token Insight. Draper Dragon was ranked No. 18 worldwide crypto investor by Crypto Fund Research in 2019. For more information, visit draperdragon.com/

About Efftronics Asia

Efftronics Asia is a family investment office based in Hong Kong.

