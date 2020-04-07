Chinese researchers have used an industrial-grade, 720 W ultrasonic cleaner - with a frequency rating of 28 Khz and 1,000 W of heating power - to separate backsheets from end-of-life PV modules. They've concluded that an ultrasonic power of 720 W is ideal for the separation process.Scientists from East China University of Science and Technology claim to have developed a new process to separate backsheets from end-of-life PV modules for recycling purposes. The research team separated backsheets from a 125+135+2 mm end-of-life crystalline solar module manufactured by Shenzhen Hong Liang Optoelectronics ...

