PayRange: Midwest Laundry Giant Jetz Service to Accept Mobile Payment at All Compatible Machines in Response to COVID-19 Crisis

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2020 / PayRange Inc., a network for everyday purchases, and Jetz Service Co., a laundry service and equipment provider operating in 18 Midwestern states, have signed an agreement to provide PayRange mobile payment acceptance across its entire fleet of PayRange compatible machines. Currently, Jetz has PayRange available in 60% of its machines; this agreement will deploy PayRange in all remaining compatible machines.

The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic motivated Jetz to accelerate plans to enable its remaining machines to accept mobile payment. Laundry is an essential service, more necessary than ever during a contagious disease outbreak, but consumers who are spending most time in their homes are finding it increasingly difficult to find change for laundry.

The shutdowns related to the pandemic have made access for collections and service difficult, putting a strain on cashflow and raising safety concerns for operations teams. With mobile payment, Jetz can maintain steady, consistent cashflow as funds are deposited directly to their bank account, and will also support their interest in reducing exposure to employees.

"In the current COVID-19 climate, without PayRange on so many of our machines, we'd be losing revenue and facing unhappy customers ," stated Scott Schenk, Chief Financial Officer of Jetz. "Many card customers are also transitioning to PayRange now that building management offices, where most card kiosks are located, are closed. We're also able to engage with our end users directly, offering them discounts, letting them know that we're there for them during this national crisis where clean laundry is a public health issue. Getting our entire operation equipped with PayRange where possible is a top priority."

Last month, PayRange added a feature allowing users to continue to do laundry even if they have a negative balance - a gesture of support during the Covid-19 crisis. This inspired Jetz to offer a discount through the PayRange platform, giving some relief for people who may have more laundry to do than normal. The discount provides help to residents, while also encouraging other users to switch to mobile over coin or stored value card.

About PayRange:

PayRange was founded by Paresh Patel, an unattended retail veteran, to provide operators and consumers with a simple and secure mobile payment and loyalty solution for laundry, vending, amusement, and other small ticket merchants. PayRange is the North American leader in mobile payments for unattended retail, with over 3 million users and a network of machines throughout 350 cities and towns in the US and Canada. Find out more at www.payrange.com .

About Jetz Service Co:

Founded in 1966 in Topeka, Kansas, Jetz Service Co. provides laundry service and equipment to apartment communities, colleges and universities, retirement communities, hotels/motels, trucking plazas, campgrounds, dry cleaners and laundromats on a lease or sale basis. Jetz serves 18 states throughout the Midwest with a network of 12 branch offices. Find out more at www.jetzservice.com

