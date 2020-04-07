Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 ISIN: US5949181045 Ticker-Symbol: MSF 
Tradegate
07.04.20
14:49 Uhr
155,70 Euro
+2,26
+1,47 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
155,66
155,96
14:50
155,66
156,00
14:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION155,70+1,47 %