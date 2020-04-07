Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2020) -Cell MedX Corp. (OTCQB: CMXC), ("Cell MedX" or the "Company"), an early development stage bio-tech company focusing on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness, announced today that the Company received a Quality Management System - ISO 13485:2016 certification for the Company's eBalance device (the "Device").

At the end of February 2020 BSI Group Canada Inc. completed a Stage 2 audit on the Company. The audit objective was to conduct a Medical Device Single Audit Program ("MDSAP") Stage 2 assessment and ISO 13485:2016 certification assessment. For the ISO13485:2016 certification it was to verify that all of the requirements of ISO13485:2016 are effectively implemented within the management system. For the MDSAP Stage 2 it was to evaluate the effective implementation of ISO 13485:2016 including jurisdiction requirements covering;

The effectiveness of the manufacturer's Quality Management System ("QMS") incorporating the applicable regulatory requirements;

Product/process related technologies;

Adequate product technical documentation in relation to relevant regulatory requirements; and

The manufacturer's ability to comply with these requirements.

The assessment report was finalized in mid March 2020 with a recommendation for certification upon final report review. On March 31, 2020, the Company received Certificate No. FM 716345, certifying that the Company operates a Quality Management System which complies with the requirements of ISO 13485:2016 for design, development and manufacture of microcurrent therapeutic devices for wellness and pain relief.

The Company anticipates receiving the MDSAP certification within the next 60 days, at which time the Company will be eligible to apply to Health Canada for a Class II Medical Device License.

The Company has also been in the process of completing its documentation and testing required for the 510(K) submission to the US FDA and expects to get an update on the progress within the next few weeks.

In addition, the Company wishes to announce that in order to support increased interest regarding the Company and its operations, the Company has engaged Larry Heuchert as an investors' relations representative. The Company agreed to pay Mr. Heuchert $2,000 per month over the next 12 months and issue Mr. Heuchert 100,000 shares of the Company's common stock.

Frank McEnulty, the Company's CEO and Director, stated, "We are very pleased to receive the ISO 13485:2016 certification as this is a big step in our move towards Class II medical device classification of the eBalance device".

About Cell MedX Corp.

Cell MedX Corp. is an early development stage bio-tech company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness and alleviate complications associated with medical conditions including, but not limited to, diabetes, Parkinson's disease, and high blood pressure.

Forward Looking Statements

The information included in this press release has not been reviewed by the FDA or Health Canada, nor has it been peer reviewed. This press release contains forward-looking statements.

For further information visit: www.cellmedx.com.

Investor Relations: 1-310-409-6614

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54189