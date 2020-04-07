New No Cost Hiring Support Services Launched by Globalization Partners

Companies looking to hire international talent will now have access to virtual interviews, salary benchmarking and in-country expertise

BOSTON, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners Inc., which provides a comprehensive solution for companies to hire identified candidates in over 170 countries, today announced it is providing a range of new free support services to customers and prospective clients planning to hire talent internationally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new services have been launched to help businesses plan for future talent needs in order to help them come out stronger on the other side of this unprecedented crisis. To that end, Globalization Partners has launched the following:

Virtual Interviews : access to an online interview platform so companies can safely screen top candidates

: access to an online interview platform so companies can safely screen top candidates Salary Benchmarking : compensation analytics to ensure your offers are on target

: compensation analytics to ensure your offers are on target In-Country Expertise : for answers to questions about hiring international talent

: for answers to questions about hiring international talent Support for Finding Top Talent: help from qualified, experienced, professionals that provide expertise in your target global location

"Though we may not yet be able to predict the breadth or depth of the impact of COVID-19, we do know the global business community is resilient," saidNicole Sahin, CEO of Globalization Partners. "Providing this support is an effort to help business leaders move forward more easily with hiring plans when they are ready."

Globalization Partners realizes that having the right information can make an enormous difference in helping companies successfully navigate the challenges associated with managing a global workforce. For more information on everything from individual country updates to practical advice about working remotely please visit: COVID-19 Your Global Team is Our Priority.

To learn more about these new services, please click here.

