New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2020) - HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC PINK: HMPQ) ("HempAmericana" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the CBD products market, is pleased to provide shareholders with an update as the Company scales up its CBD-based product operations.

Salvador Rosillo, CEO of HempAmericana, commented, "After confronting a series of obstacles and falling behind our outlined schedule, we have mapped out a path to drive improved performance in the months ahead. We believe we will be able to mobilize multiple factors to boost our footprint in terms of potential customers we can reach, distribute to, and retain over time."

New initiatives underway at HempAmericana include:

Alibaba B2B Onboarding: The Company has begun the process of onboarding onto the Alibaba B2B platform. Management will release further details over the very near-term about this partnership. But the Company believes this relationship represents a powerful catalyst for its positioning in the CBD-based products marketplace.

Affiliate Marketing: The Company has recently acquired over 400 prominent and relevant domains to point toward its ecommerce site. As a result, HempAmericana has already seen a tangible increase in traffic to its new ecommerce site at HempAmericana.store.

Targeted Customer Database: HempAmericana has begun to build a defined database of current and potential customers for the purpose of targeted marketing operations as the Company strives to amplify near and intermediate term sales growth now that its ecommerce payment acceptance system is fully operational for major payment methods.

Improved Customer Service: The Company is working diligently to improve its ability to build lasting relationships with its customers through a number of new customer service strategies. Management will release more details about its customer service strategies in coming communications.

Product Pricing: The Company is currently in a position to offer its CBD-based products at a 20% discount to participate in the marketplace at ultra-competitive pricing both in order to maximize its market and brand positioning and to offer exceptionally affordable pricing for those experiencing hardship and undue stress as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Management notes that the Company will discuss these initiatives in greater detail in coming communications.

"We understand the terrain in this market probably a lot better than most of our competitors at this point because we have been through a battle to get to this point," continued Rosillo. "It hasn't been ideal. But that process has also equipped us with hard won knowledge capital while the long-term CBD growth thesis remains completely intact."

About HempAmericana, Inc.:

HempAmericana is an emerging leader in the CBD products market. The Company owns and operates a high-capacity, state-of-the-art CBD extraction and processing facility located in Augusta, Maine. This facility is armed with a supersized supercritical CO2 extraction system, centrifugal partition chromatography refinement technology, and a mechanized fully-automated CBD bottling system. The Company's CBD oil business uses the brand designation, "CBD Oleum". HempAmericana also researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp, including a popular brand of hemp rolling papers marketed under the brand name, "Rolling Thunders". See more at HempAmericana.com.

Safe Harbor Provision. Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Hemp Americana annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

