AkzoNobel has expanded its agreement with Orange Business Services to transform its global network and security infrastructure, converge information technology/operational technology (IT/OT) and enhance security. The partnership will enable AkzoNobel to scale up its innovation budget and drive digital transformation.

Orange is providing a range of services, including software-defined WAN and LAN, multisourcing service integration (MSI), security and consulting services for AkzoNobel's global connectivity transformation. Orange will also support AkzoNobel in centralizing its IT/OT network operations, connecting and managing its entire footprint from factory to store, across all regions.

As a global digital services integrator, Orange will manage services and technologies from multiple network and voice vendors for AkzoNobel using an MSI model. This will enable AkzoNobel to simplify its partner landscape and reduce overall spend.

In addition, Orange is establishing a CyberSOC as part of overseeing end-to-end security for both IT and OT. Powered by Orange Cyberdefense, this will pull together forensic security, security event analysis and risk analysis. Orange will also roll out additional security processes for the company's network infrastructure, including for roaming users and third parties.

Cloud transformation

As part of its transformation, AkzoNobel is moving its applications to the cloud. Orange is providing robust, secure connectivity from digital workspaces to cloud-based applications for their global workforce.

SD-WAN will help AkzoNobel further optimize its networking expenditures by leveraging internet access, providing direct cloud access for branches and prioritizing business-critical applications through high-performance connections. Orange is also managing and integrating AkzoNobel's legacy communications to enable an efficient and effective transformation to unified communications (UC) cloud services.

Orange is also providing consultancy for AkzoNobel's data analytics programs enabling the company to harvest maximum insight from data across its business. This will enable it to gather business intelligence, value and insight. All services are integrated in the AkzoNobel environment and consistently managed globally, delivering reporting dashboards and advice that provide real business value.

"To operate more efficiently, we wanted to simplify our IT ecosystem partner landscape. Building on our more than 15-year successful track record with Orange, we knew we could count on them as our strategic IT services provider. Looking forward, we are eager to co- innovate with Orange around OT and data intelligence services to further boost our business," said Dirk van der Heijden, Director Global IT Operations at AkzoNobel.

"We have a long and rich history with AkzoNobel in optimizing its infrastructure to provide a competitive edge. We are excited to continue our collaboration, finding secure and innovative ways to support growth and leverage valuable data insights for future innovations in their industry. It's what we do to support our key customers: connect, protect and innovate," said Frank Baggermans, Managing Director, Benelux at Orange Business Services.

