Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906849 ISIN: FR0000133308 Ticker-Symbol: FTE 
Tradegate
07.04.20
16:06 Uhr
11,350 Euro
-0,150
-1,30 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ORANGE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORANGE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,325
11,340
16:09
11,330
11,335
16:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AKZO NOBEL
AKZO NOBEL NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AKZO NOBEL NV63,22+3,20 %
ORANGE SA11,350-1,30 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,64
Hebel: 19,05
mit starkem Hebel
Ask: 2,89
Hebel: 4,17
mit moderatem Hebel