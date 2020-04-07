NFN8: U.S. Based Blockchain Company Steady and Strong Secret Sauce Consistent Despite Turbulent Markets

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2020 / Labeled the Blockchain Company that discovered " The Secret Sauce " by the press, NFN8 Media has just ACH deposited their latest monthly payment to their equipment owners, despite the world-changing events that are upon us. "While other companies are laying off employees, unable to pay vendors, and fearing closing down forever - we are paying our bills, our equipment owners, looking to expand, and hire more employees who are flooding the market," said Josh Moore, Company CEO. "We are so fortunate and blessed to be in this enviable position at this difficult time. Our near term plans include making sure we give back to our communities in significant ways in addition to more employment," he added.

The Company assets, business, and operations are redundant computer hardware and software systems housed in state of the art, secure data centers. Low-density requirements and large square footage provide technicians plenty of space for more than adequate safe distancing. The Company relies on a few team members with plenty of backup, if all of them were to become incapacitated. There is 24/7 immediate access to all facilities, so duties can be reassigned or taken over by the owners in the unlikely event that should that become necessary. This is the first reason the Company is perfectly positioned to ride the current wave of uncertainty.

There is a second reason the Company is successfully navigating these troubled waters. The Company operates somewhat like a fund that uses customized computer systems, math, science, and specialized knowledge to create-crypto assets for less than the current market price and then leverages those assets by high-frequency trading. They make money trading as markets go up or markets go down. They profit consistently on the mini up and down spikes, not by waiting on the long term up or down trends. So current volatility creates opportunity rather than uncertainty for this Company and clients.

One thing that makes this Company so unique is, they don't start with "money," that is borrowed or "invested" they start with machines! Therefore, the Company has achieved its rapid growth through organic operations rather than by selling equity, notes, or taking on debt through loans.

Another way the Company grows is by offering interested individuals the chance to buy and own the same proprietary computer equipment that the Company owns and uses. The purchaser buys the computer system. The Company procures and assembles the equipment, then loads it with software and places it right alongside the Company-owned equipment. The exciting part is that the same day the equipment is purchased by the individual, the Company executes a five-year lease/back for the equipment. At the end of the lease, the equipment is purchased back at the same price paid originally. It is an entirely different business model than those of companies that are seeking to sell securities, notes, IPO's, or raise money through traditional means. The important part is that at this difficult time the transaction produces consistent monthly cash flow for equipment owners who are clamoring to buy more equipment because this Company is thriving while others are in trouble.

For more information: visit www.nfn8.com; www.cryptotechmining.com

