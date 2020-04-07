With easy implementation, web notifications help brands keep customers informed and engaged during COVID-19 pandemic

Customer engagement company Airship today announced that it's making its web notification solution available at no cost to businesses for 90 days. Offering web notifications for all creates another opportunity for brands to effectively communicate directly with their customers especially important during critical times like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airship web notifications help brands reach their customers on mobile and desktop browsers in real-time, even if they are not actively on the website or in their web browser. The service enables brands to communicate whatever critical information they want to share with customers at this time like hours of operation, contact-free delivery services, order status and general company updates. Web notifications are simple for businesses of any size to enable with minimal development resources needed and offer high-visibility messaging to customers that may want additional channels for brand communication.

"Given the state of emergency around the globe and the impact on individuals, businesses and economies, we want to do our part to provide businesses another way to communicate with their customers as quickly and efficiently as possible," said Brett Caine, CEO and president, Airship. "The need for accurate, reliable information is more crucial than ever. Web notifications can be an important channel for growing customer trust and loyalty by delivering useful information when they need it most."

Many brands have experienced tremendous success using Airship web notifications to reach users in real-time with timely, relevant and rich messages based on their website and app behaviors. Automation workflows, segmentation and A/B/n testing enable optimizing individualized messaging at-scale. For example, within one year of launching web notifications, Asda's George.com saw an incredible 40 percent conversion rate on abandoned carts and a 27 percent clickthrough rate on segmented notifications, such as exclusive offers targeted to loyalty customers.

In addition, consumers don't have to provide their contact information to opt into web notifications, allowing brands to rapidly increase their addressable audience American Eagle Outfitters exponentially increased its addressable Android audience in the first three months of adopting web notifications.

Learn more about the latest web notification best practices on Airship's blog, and take advantage of this 90 day offer. Businesses can also download a new ebook on how marketers are connecting with customers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marketers who want to spend some time thinking about the future of customer communications can read a complimentary copy of "The Impact of Emerging Technology on Digital Experiences," Forrester Research, Inc., February 24, 2020. Based on interviews with more than 150 companies, Forrester details how 50 technologies will evolve over the next five to ten years and the impact they will have on consumer digital experiences.

About Airship

Marketing and digital experience teams at thousands of the world's most admired companies rely on Airship's Customer Engagement Platform to create deeper connections with customers by delivering incredibly relevant, coordinated messages across channels.

Founded in 2009 as a pioneer in push notifications, Airship now gives brands the user-level data, engagement channels, AI orchestration and services they need to deliver push notifications, emails, SMS, in-app messages, mobile wallet cards and more to exactly the right person in exactly the right moment building trust, boosting engagement, driving action and growing value.

Learn more about our Customer Engagement Platform, read our blog or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200407005210/en/

Contacts:

Danielle Stickler

Mission North

+1 415-749-9124

airship@missionnorth.com

Corey Gault

Airship

+1 503-206-9164

corey@airship.com