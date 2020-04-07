Virtual Solar Sales Platform successfully utilized to garner Sales, reducing and/or eliminating the sales cycle that primarily utilized in-person, in-home contact in a proactive response to COVID-19 safety precautions for our customers and employees. Battery Storage and Disaster preparedness continue to help drive consumer purchasing decisions

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2020) - SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) subsidiary Direct Solar America, a leading solar brokerage solution, has added 9 additional states, Colorado, New Mexico, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Georgia, South Carolina, New Jersey, and Connecticut since it recently repositioned it's salesforce to leverage technology platforms that enable the Company to initiate and close a solar transaction utilizing remote and virtual solar sales professionals. Shifting to a virtual sales force has been a primary focus of management since the acquisition of the company by SinglePoint in May 2019, as we believe that the ability to book sales without an in-home visit is an additional differentiator and competitive advantage in the industry where door-to-door sales of residential solar had been the common practice.





Unprecedented market conditions and temporary in-person safety concerns due to the global COVID-19 virus accelerated our timeline and adoption of this initiative. In the first week the company has closed multiple residential deals and continues to build a pipeline of homeowners interested in lessening their environmental impact while saving money by going solar. We have also seen an increase in homeowners concerned with disaster preparedness through solar and battery backup to ensure that they have access to power at home regardless of existing conditions. Home batteries store solar power so that customers can avoid expensive time-based utility rates and keep a home powered up during an outage, which solar by itself cannot do. Heightened consumer interest in clean backup power, following a wave of wildfire-related blackouts in California, spurred residential storage to its biggest-ever quarter at the close of 2019, when the industry installed 40.4 megawatts, according to data from Wood Mackenzie and the Energy Storage Association.

Direct Solar America now operates in 25 states. Partnering with top contractors across the nation has provided the company the ability to scale quickly and provide homeowners with the information needed to make an educated decision on going solar. From education to installation Direct Solar America works with our homeowners throughout the entire process.

"The Direct Solar America management team did a great job re-positioning the company quickly in these uncertain times. Across various industries, companies are being forced to transform and adapt critical components of their business model to accommodate social and physical distancing due to COVID-19, scrambling to implement solutions that allow them to continue to operate. We are fortunate that we had identified this as a strategic need at the acquisition and the foresight to begin working on implementing this type of solution. We are encouraged that we have been able to retain most of our top sales professionals and can now give them the tools to succeed in virtual sales. Ultimately we believe this is a significant improvement in the process and will continue to drive the company to new levels in the future", states Greg Lambrecht CEO SinglePoint.

Our online solar process is a place for homeowners to feel comfortable and enjoy a no pressure sales environment. We look to educate homeowners on the available options in their local area encompassing product, installation and financing. We work with licensed, vetted contractors in multiple states and leverage that expertise to help homeowners make the best choice that brings the best value when selecting a solar system.

Direct Solar America is currently bringing on additional virtual agents. If you are interested in setting appointments or selling solar please contact 844-830-1615 and ask how you can start selling solar with Direct Solar America.

Recently announced SinglePoint Highlights

Full Year Revenue increased 189% to a record $3,343,833 million

Full Year Gross profit increased 269% to a record $990,777 thousand

Repaid Convertible note payable to investor (the "CVP Note") dated October 10, 2017

Launched Klen Hands - Hemp Seed Oil Infused Hand Sanitizer on March 13, 2020

About SinglePoint, Inc.

Founded in 2011 SinglePoint, Inc (OTCQB: SING) invests in and acquires brands and companies that will benefit from injection of growth capital and the sales and marketing expertise of SinglePoint. The company portfolio currently includes solar, hemp and technology applications. SinglePoint is working to grow the company to a multinational brand.

