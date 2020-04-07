Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the completion of its free resource on 'How Analytics Can Help Tackle The Last Mile Delivery Challenge

What's in it for you?

Learn how you can overcome the last-mile delivery challenge

Learn how analytics can help you fine-tune your logistics roadmap

Understand how advanced analytics dashboards can help you in real-time tracking

Most last mile challenges faced by businesses today arise due to information delay and loss of data which adversely impact the strategies of businesses. This has prompted the C-suite and key decision-makers to analyze supply chain operations at a granular level to understand the analytical needs of the organization to thrive in today's complex business world. With leading organizations taking every possible measure to stay afloat, the question that needs to be answered is- 'How can one tackle the last mile delivery challenge with the help of analytics?' Download the free resource for comprehensive insights: https://bit.ly/3bUyKfJ

Though establishments can transport large amounts of goods in cargos from miles across the world, it is the 'last mile delivery' that is often the biggest challenge. Since the last mile delivery is crucial from a business perspective, leading players have been focusing on improving the quality of service through the incorporation of advanced analytics techniques. To tackle this issue Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts suggest that businesses must respond quickly to disruptions and devise a robust logistics roadmap that focuses on enhancing service efficiency.

According to Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts, "Identifying factors affecting OTIF deliveries, can help you fine-tune your logistics route maps to ensure faster and improved services

How can analytics help you tackle the last mile challenge?

1: Ensure Faster Deliveries

2: Execute Deliveries at Minimum Costs

3: Enhance Customer Engagement

4: Maximize Returns

5: Boost Productivity

At Quantzig, we firmly believe that the capabilities to harness maximum insights from the influx of continuous information around us is what will drive any organization's competitive readiness and success. In an effort to do so, we bring together the best combination of analysts and data scientists to complement our clients with a shared need to discover and build analytical capabilities and drive continuous business excellence.

