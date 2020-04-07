Blackbird Launches New Website to Support International Growth

LONDON, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD), developer and seller of the market-leading cloud video editing platform, Blackbird, has launched a new website to support its international growth.

The website has been specifically designed to clearly explain the enormous efficiency benefits Blackbird brings to enterprises that need to create and publish video content at scale - from anywhere. The website has a modern, clean design allowing easy access to Blackbird's many benefits and features, customer case-studies, latest news, events, thought-leadership articles and investor information.

Blackbird Marketing Director, Adrian Lambert, said: "Our company website is our shop window to the world and to build further awareness of Blackbird's unique cloud video production capabilities, it was important that its branding and messaging be further enhanced. Our new website will play a key role in explaining to enterprise organisations why they should look at Blackbird to drive major efficiency benefits across their operations."

Blackbird is the only professional video editor in a browser. Providing rapid access to live and non-live content, Blackbird enables the fast creation of clips and highlights to multiple devices and platforms including web, broadcast, OTT and social.

Delivering unbeatable speed, scalability and quality of editing tools and video output, Blackbird is easy to learn and needs only limited bandwidth to use. Blackbird delivers significant productivity and efficiency benefits to any enterprise-level organisation producing video.

Blackbird drives awareness, reach and monetization for brands in the sports, news, entertainment and enterprise sectors. Customers include IMG, Deltatre, Peloton, A+E Networks, Eleven Sports, the U.S Department of State and 49 local US news stations with TownNews.

Visit Blackbird's new website at www.blackbird.video

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market, and has created the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird underpins multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird is a registered trademark of Blackbird plc.

