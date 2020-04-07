flooidCX Corp.: Mosquito Shield Contracts flooidCX To Create A Better Customer Experience for Customers & Franchisees

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2020 / flooidCX Corp. (OTCQB:FLCX) announces its latest contract win with Mosquito Shield Franchise Corporation to design and build out its customer experience CRM solution in order to provide a better customer experience for its customers and franchisees.

David Briggs founded Mosquito Shield Franchise Corporation in 2012 where it quickly grew into one of the hottest franchises according to CNBC (https://www.cnbc.com/2016/07/07/11-hot-franchises-for-the-summer.html'slide=8) as well as ranking amongst the top 100 Franchises in 2020 by Franchise Gator (https://www.franchisegator.com/lists/top-100/'show=all). "Year-over-year, 90% of our customers who sign on for a full season of service renew with us for the following season while 60% of all customers surveyed say that they have recommended Mosquito Shield to their family and friends. With this kind of overall customer satisfaction, we've been searching for a unified customer experience solution to manage our entire organization while maintaining that great experience our customers & franchisees expect." said David Briggs, CEO of Mosquito Shield Franchise Corporation. Brad Maher, VP Director of Operations, added "We have looked at numerous other solutions in the market today, but none could offer the flexibility in customization to suit our needs. We required a solution that would allow seamless integration to other solutions we already have in place, while at the same time, the ability to communicate with our franchisees and customers all on one platform. It also had to be easy to use with minimal learning curves. flooidCX not only met but exceeded our expectations and equally as important at a fraction of the costs of other solutions."

"Mosquito Shield came to us with very specific needs and challenged us to create some very cool features specific to the franchise industry. The ease in customization stems from the flexibility of our platform, that it's agnostic to any sector allowing us to build customized solutions at a fraction of the cost and time of other solutions in the CRM market today. In addition, our Contact Us Widget instantly converts any static "Contact Us" page into a "Call-Center-like' experience allowing Mosquito Shield and its franchisees to capture all incoming customer care or inquiries and auto-routing to pre-assigned departments, agents or franchisees." stated Richard Hue, Founder & CEO of flooidCX Corp. Who also added, "the new customized features will offer a way for franchisors like Mosquito Shield to monitor, manage and communicate with each franchisee while simultaneously providing them with an independent solution to manage their entire customer experience logistics."

About Mosquito Shield Franchise Corporation: Mosquito Shield (https://www.moshieldfranchise.com/) has been providing residential and commercial customers with professional mosquito & tick control services since 2001, achieving industry-leading results where 87.4% of our corporate location customers request repeat service, year after year. Ranked amongst the top 100 Franchises in 2020 by Franchise Gator, every Mosquito Shield franchise is built for success, on a foundation of proprietary resources and know-how.

About flooidCX Corp.: flooidCX (https://flooidcx.com/) is the customer experience solutions company. We are the global experts who help bridge the customer care and feedback gap between companies and consumers by unifying communications and collaborations over one seamless platform. We utilize our proprietary intuitive suite of solutions that assist businesses to listen, learn and reach out to consumers at the right time.

About Resolution1, Inc.: Resolution1 (https://flooidcx.com/resolution1/) is a "cloud-based" call center-like solution where customers can contact a business via omni-channeled options convenient to them. Businesses can manage the logistics of Customer Care, Feedback or Inquiries throughout their entire organization on one seamless platform. Resolution1 enhances the customer experience, unifies communications and protects a business's reputation by providing solutions to respond instantly while keeping track of every customer inquiry.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements concerning financial projections, financing activities, corporate combinations, product development activities and sales and licensing activities. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, are sometimes identified by words of condition such as "should," "could," "expects," "may," "intends," "seeks," "looks," "moves," or "plans" and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those intended or anticipated. Such risks include, without limitation: potential delays in marketing and sales; problems securing the necessary financing to continue operations; potential of competitive products, services, and technologies; and difficulties experienced in product development, in recruiting knowledgeable personnel, and in protecting intellectual property. Further information concerning these, and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which, along with other very important information about the Company, can be found here: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FLCX/filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. Respective statements concerning the development of flooidCX and other platforms or services under development have been made based on information which the Company believes to be accurate but have not been independently verified.

