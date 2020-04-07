Via a new tender, the archipelago's finance ministry is seeking proposals for an 11 MW floating PV system and a 10 MW ground-mounted solar plant.The Ministry of Finance of the Maldives has issued a tender for the deployment of a 21 MW grid-tied solar project, to be built across several locations. Interested developers will have time until May 14 to submit their offers. The pre-qualification process ended on March 12. The projects, which will be part of the tiny nation's Accelerating Renewable Energy Integration and Sustainable Energy (ARISE) program, will consist of an 11 MW floating PV array ...

