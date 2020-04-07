Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PX00 ISIN: SE0013647385 Ticker-Symbol: 49Z 
Tradegate
06.04.20
14:28 Uhr
8,950 Euro
+0,610
+7,31 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELLINK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELLINK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,600
8,680
17:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CELLINK
CELLINK AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CELLINK AB8,950+7,31 %