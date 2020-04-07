Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Cellink AB, company registration number 559050-5052, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Cellink AB applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the liquidity requirements will be met and that Cellink AB's prospectus is approved, first day of trading is expected to April 20, 2020. The B-shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 42,874,776 shares of which 1,500,000 A-shares and 41,374,776 B-shares. Short Name: CLNK B ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0013647385 ---------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 128490 ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of B-shares to be listed: 41,374,776 ---------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ---------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 ---------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 4000 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 4500 Health Care ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.