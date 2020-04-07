Bambridge Accountants New York Listed in FT Americas' Fastest Growing Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2020 / Bambridge Accountants New York, the award-winning tax advice and preparation firm, has been recognized as one of the FT Americas' Fastest Growing Companies.

The Financial Times inaugural ranking highlights 500 businesses "for whom innovation and creativity have paid off".

The FT Americas is an annual list of companies that achieved the highest compound annual growth rate in revenue between 2015 and 2018, compiled with input from market and consumer data provider Statista.

The 2020 list is the first of its kind, and the rankings highlight attributes that will hopefully see the companies show resilience during the current pandemic and thrive once the worst effects are over.

Bambridge Accountants New York ranks in the top 100 out of the 500 organizations listed from across the Americas, an achievement they are very proud of. Moreover, whilst ranking 83rd out of the 500 overall, they are the highest-ranking tax or accounting firm on the list.

With 128.3% Compound Annual Revenue Growth and 1,090% Absolute Revenue Growth, the firm finds itself in great company, listed among organizations like Tesla, Uber Technologies, PayPal Holdings and Netflix.

Inclusion in the FT's list reflects Bambridge Accountants New York's continued international expansion as a leading provider of expat tax services - mixing domestic U.S. tax advice with international taxes and ensuring its clients are not double taxed.

In addition, the firm helps creative clients in New York and California, providing specialized tax advice on the unique tax deductions for those in the creative industries.

The ranking is online now and the full report featuring case studies and analysis will be published in print, in the Financial Times, on May 12, 2020.

Alistair Bambridge, founder and CEO of Bambridge Accountants New York, stated "We are thrilled to be included in the FT Americas - this rewards our efforts and hard work as a team over the last few years and we look forward to continued expansion.

"As we continue to grow rapidly, the aim is to be on this list for years to come. Our growth has seen us focus on helping U.S. citizens, especially for U.S. expats and creatives in the Americas.

"We continue to specialize in helping U.S. expats who didn't realize they still had to file U.S. taxes, by catching up using the Streamlined Foreign Offshore Procedure. For U.S. citizens at home, who don't know that they need to report foreign income, or foreign financial accounts, we help them into compliance by offering the Streamlined Foreign Domestic Procedure and filing of their FBARs."

About Bambridge Accountants New York

Bambridge Accountants New York is a leading provider of award-winning, tax advice and tax preparation services to creatives and U.S. expats. Founded in 2010 by Alistair Bambridge, the firm has clients worldwide with offices in London and New York.

CONTACT:

Alistair Bambridge

alistair@bambridgeaccountants.com

+1 646 956 5566

www.bambridgeaccountants.com

SOURCE: Bambridge Accountants New York

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/584125/Bambridge-Accountants-New-York-Listed-in-FT-Americas-Fastest-Growing-Companies