Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A161NR ISIN: DE000A161NR7 Ticker-Symbol: N4G 
Xetra
07.04.20
17:18 Uhr
1,350 Euro
+0,250
+22,73 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
NAGA GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NAGA GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,290
1,380
17:39
1,280
1,380
17:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NAGA GROUP
NAGA GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NAGA GROUP AG1,350+22,73 %