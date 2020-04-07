Darrow Associates, Inc.: Darrow Associates Launches Unique Virtual Investor Marketing Event Platform

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2020 / Darrow Associates, Inc., a leading national investor relations (IR) consulting firm, today announced the introduction of its Virtual Investor Marketing Event broadcast platform, an innovative and unique approach for investment community outreach using the latest in online technologies. The platform was developed and is being implemented in partnership with Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR).

The Darrow Associates virtual event platform allows targeted investors to participate in a webcast presentation with integrated slideshow along with a Q&A session. Coordinated and hosted by Darrow Associates consultants, each event will focus on a single client for a one-to-many experience. In addition, each event will feature a special guest speaker to provide insightful commentary and interaction specific to the client or topic in focus. Guest speakers will be selected for their prominence on Wall Street and for experience in the industry of the participating client.

The singular client focus for each event and the special guest speaker specific to the presenting company are what sets this platform apart from other investor oriented virtual events. To drive participation from the global investment community and adhering to best practices in corporate governance, virtual events will be widely marketed across multiple platforms by Darrow Associates, its partners and clients.

"We are excited to launch our unique virtual investor marketing concept that raises the bar in servicing management teams of small companies looking to increase their presence throughout the investment community," said Jordan Darrow, President of Darrow Associates. "At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting how public companies interact with the investment community as well as presenting challenges for their financial performance and business prospects, our virtual investor marketing events provide a creative, cost-effective and highly productive tool in our IR toolbox.

"Darrow Associates continues to innovate in bringing best-in-class services and consultation to its clients," said Issuer Direct President and CEO Brian Balbirnie. "We have worked alongside Darrow Associates for many years for press release distribution and other services, and we appreciate their well-earned brand as a leading investor relations agency with a commitment to the highest standards of client representation. We are pleased they have chosen Issuer Direct's technology solution as the foundation for their new Virtual Investor Marketing Event platform."

Since its founding in 2005 in New York, Darrow Associates has added to its client base while expanding with locations in Silicon Valley (2013) and Austin, TX (2016). The firm maintains an exclusively senior-level professional staff and has grown as one of the largest and most trusted IR consulting firms for middle market public companies.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id. ™, empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Issuer Direct serves thousands of public and private companies globally. For more information, please visit issuerdirect.com, connect with us on LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter.

About Darrow Associates

Darrow Associates is an investor relations and financial communications firm with offices in New York, Austin, and Silicon Valley. The Darrow Associates team of professionals brings nearly 225 years of combined investor relations and Wall Street experience across a range of market sectors and market-caps to its client base. Darrow Associates' professionals have significant experience in partnering with public and pre-IPO companies in the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT), business services, alternative energy, clean technology, healthcare, financial services, industrial, and aerospace and defense industries. Additional information is available at www.darrowir.com.

