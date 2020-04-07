BTS GROUP AB (publ), a world-leading strategy implementation firm, was recently recognized a Top 20 Leadership Training Company by Training Industry for the sixth time.

"We feel proud to be one of the world's top 20 leadership training companies," said Jerry Connor, Global Head of Leadership at BTS. "In 2019, BTS leveraged the digital revolution to change the way leaders learn. In 2020 we will continue this work by investing in digital capabilities, in our focus on mindset and in creating strategic solutions that are agile and increasingly allow personalized and in the flow of work learning paths to drive lasting business impact."

Rick Cheatham, CMO at BTS comments, "Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, BTS is proud to offer fully virtual and digital delivery options to provide our clients with the world-class leadership development, go-to-market enablement, and culture-shifting change and transformation programs they expect from us while staying safe at home."

BTS was selected based on the following criteria:

Thought leadership and influence on leadership training industry

Breadth and quality of programs and audiences served

Company size and growth potential

Industry recognition and innovation

Strength of clients and geographic reach

"This year's Top 20 Leadership Training Companies are leading the way by providing businesses with strategic and inventive leadership development to enhance and transform their entire workforce," said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. "These companies continue to expand their topic offerings to deliver the training that companies need, including generational leadership, women in leadership, and agile leadership."

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global strategy execution firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. For 30 years, we've been designing fun, powerful experiences that have a lasting impact on people and their careers. It's strategy made personal.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry presents news, articles, webinars and research reports focused on supporting the corporate training leader and offers complementary referrals to training professionals seeking to source products or services at trainingindustry.com.

