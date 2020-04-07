EnterpriseDB, the enterprise Postgres company, today announced that it is extending its technical support offerings to include PostgreSQL on Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. The adoption of Postgres as the preferred data store for a wide array of use cases continues to grow, and there is an increasing need for enterprise-level technical support and administration on cloud computing platforms.

With a large team of remote, globally distributed Postgres experts, EnterpriseDB delivers best-in-class services to help users realise their goals especially when it comes to ensuring continuity for mission-critical workloads.

The services are:

Cloud DBA Provides remote database administration services that include monitoring, management and maintenance of Amazon RDS for PostgreSQL and Microsoft Azure Database for PostgreSQL. EDB team members work with clients to help optimize and operate instances running on these cloud platforms. Cloud DBA service provides an economical solution for customers who need round-the-clock expert support for and management of cloud-hosted Postgres.

Provides remote database administration services that include monitoring, management and maintenance of Amazon RDS for PostgreSQL and Microsoft Azure Database for PostgreSQL. EDB team members work with clients to help optimize and operate instances running on these cloud platforms. Cloud DBA service provides an economical solution for customers who need round-the-clock expert support for and management of cloud-hosted Postgres. PostgreSQL Technical Support Gives users of Amazon RDS for PostgreSQL timely, dependable 24x7 professional support from some of the world's most knowledgeable Postgres engineers.

"With the sudden rapid shift in the economy, organisations are scrambling to figure out how they can continue to operate reliably and at peak efficiency while bringing down costs," said John Murphy, senior vice president, products, EnterpriseDB. "We believe that, especially in times like these, we must stay obsessively focused on helping organisations succeed with Postgres, regardless of which version they're using or where. These services are just one way we're delivering on that goal."

"Many enterprises, in their early stages of adoption of PostgreSQL, lack the expertise in their own staff to manage and administer databases. These new support services from EnterpriseDB should offer attractive, economical options that break down technical barriers and enable them to get their jobs done more quickly and efficiently," said Carl Olofson, research vice president for data management software, IDC.

