Two Fraunhofer institutes and four industrial players are working together to develop a concept that will facilitate the use of vehicle-integrated solar modules in electric vehicles and trucks. The three-year "Lade PV" project will also focus on PV components and manufacturing processes.From pv magazine Germany The transport sector's energy transition is stalling. Electric cars are still in short supply and biofuels are also controversial. Heavy goods traffic alone accounts for around 6% of all CO2 emissions in the European Union. But the organizations and companies behind the new "Lade PV" research ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...