The Lynd Company: LYND to Donate Portion of Rent Collections to Support Coronavirus-Fighting Healthcare Workers

Leading apartment management company expects to raise tens of thousands of dollars to help buy supplies and underwrite other critical needs

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2020 / LYND, a privately held real estate company that manages apartment communities throughout the U.S., is teaming up with its 20-thousand-plus residents to support health care workers on the front lines fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic.

LYND has created a program called "Lynding a Hand" whereby it will donate five dollars from every rent payment it receives to local hospitals in each of the metropolitan areas in which it operates. With 20,000 units under management in 17 cities, the company estimates it can raise tens of thousands of dollars for the cause.

"If we are going to get through this crisis, we are going to have to do it together with everyone doing their part to help," said A. David Lynd, LYND CEO. "As a business owner, I feel like it is our patriotic duty to keep as many people employed as possible, and for those who still have jobs, to pay their bills as they are able. Together with our residents who continue making their monthly rent payments, we are going to help front-line heroes who are putting their lives at risk to save others and working around the clock to get this terrible virus under control."

LYND currently manages properties in Atlanta, Georgia.; New Orleans and Lafayette, Louisiana; Jacksonville, Florida; Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Roanoke, Virginia; Chicago, Illinois; Kansas City, Missouri; Vernon, Oklahoma; Las Vegas, Nevada; Fargo, North Dakota; Little Rock, Arkansas; and in San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. Its three largest markets are in New Orleans and Houston, with approximately 2,900 units, and San Antonio with 2,100 units.

In San Antonio, LYND plans on donating money to the HCA Hope Fund which supports current employees of HCA hospitals, including Methodist Healthcare hospitals in the region, who are in need of a helping hand. The LYND donations will be used to assist those medical workers and support staff who are directly dealing with hardships caused by the crisis.

"I want to thank LYND for taking the lead and looking out for those health care workers who are impacted by this pandemic," said Marc Strode, CEO of Methodist Hospital | Stone Oak in San Antonio. "The leadership and employees truly understand the urgent challenges our health care system is facing and the importance of coming together as a community to win this war."

In each of LYND's markets, the company will choose a local health care-related facility to support as well as other organizations assisting people affected by COVID-19.

"This virus has attacked our way of life and if we don't mobilize now and each do our own part to fight the enemy, we face a very uncertain future in this country. Life for everyone will be much harder in the months and years to come."

Lynd continued: "Everyone is going to look back on this moment in history and ask themselves, "What did I do to make a difference during the coronavirus pandemic?'" At LYND, we are going to set an example for other businesses that you must step up and do whatever you are capable of to help beat this thing. If you don't have a lot of money to donate, then volunteer your time. At a minimum, if you are lucky enough to have NOT had this affect your job, then I believe it's your duty to pay your bills to support our economy and our way of life."

In addition to assisting first responders, LYND is working on plans to ease the financial burden of its residents, teammates and local businesses. Announcements on specific plans are forthcoming.

