OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

On 1 April 2020, OSE announced that the primary endpoint was met in the predefined step 1 analysis of the Phase III Atalante 1 trial with OSE's cancer vaccine Tedopi in HLA-A2 positive, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients after they failed checkpoint inhibitors (CPIs, anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1). The patients (n=99) were randomised and received treatment at least 12 months before step1 analysis. The 12-month survival rate in the Tedopi arm was 46% (29 out of 63; CI 33-59%), well above the predefined futility threshold of 25%, so a statistically strong result. In the chemotherapy control arm, the 12-month survival rate was 36% (13 out of 36). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, OSE has decided to terminate enrolment into the step 2 part of the trial, as NSCLC patients are vulnerable to coronavirus infections, and there was therefore a substantial risk of data loss. OSE will focus on regulatory interactions and partnering discussions given the availability of new data. Our valuation is virtually unchanged at €230m or €15.3/share.

