SugarCRM Inc., the company that helps organizations deliver exceptional customer experiences, announced today the launch of Sugar Integrate, to help companies more easily and efficiently integrate with more than 200 business applications. Sugar Integrate increases the effectiveness of Sugar's time-aware CX platform, CRM, marketing automation, and customer service, delivering an unmatched customer experience throughout every stage of the customer lifecycle.

"A critical aspect for companies competing in the CX market is the quality of their ecosystems: how they integrate and engage with the myriad other data and systems their users require to be successful every day," said Paul Greenberg, president of The 56 Group and author of CRM at the Speed of Light. "It is now more important than ever that users can easily extend and integrate new data sources and functionality without complex coding or over-reliance on IT resources to make it happen."

With customer service, marketing, and sales teams adjusting to the current environment, the need to efficiently integrate relevant workflows and business processes are critically important to care for and communicate with customers. Sugar Integrate enables a cross-application view of the customer, supporting automated business processes spanning multiple business systems such as ERP, sales automation, marketing automation, e-commerce, help desk, and others.

"Most businesses today run on 'data islands'. These islands make it difficult to orchestrate and integrate all the data and business processes necessary to provide an end-to-end view of the customer," said Craig Charlton, CEO of SugarCRM. "Sugar Integrate helps companies future-proof their CX investment by making the integration of this data effortless. Sugar is dedicated to helping companies focus on the entirety of the customer journey and lifecycle."

A key highlight and capability of Sugar Integrate is the automated migration of legacy CRM data. Many organizations continue to use outdated CRM systems due to the vast amount of historical customer data housed within them and the obstacle of migrating that data. Sugar Integrate frees these companies from legacy CRMs through automation of the entire data migration process from their current systems to Sugar.

Benefits of Sugar Integrate also include:

Reducing the effort, time, and cost of integrating Sugar with other business systems

Reducing vendor dependency by making integrations interchangeable across alternative systems

Supporting real-time integrations to reduce data lag and automate inter-system processes

Today also marks the launch of the Sugar 10.0 quarterly release, with new features across the CX platform that emphasize Sugar's no-touch user experience, cloud innovation, and reporting.

Of note in Sugar 10.0, SugarCRM's commitment to cloud innovation now includes deeper integration with AWS Aurora. Sugar users in the cloud now enjoy enhanced performance and scalability, while also benefiting from even more seamless backups and disaster recovery capabilities. Other key advancements include; more granular analysis and enhanced reporting of prospect engagement in Sugar Market; and the ability to access Sugar Discover analytics, and visualizations directly from Sugar Sell dashboards.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is a customer experience solutions leader enabling businesses to deliver highly relevant, personalized attention throughout the lifetime of a relationship. Our innovative time-aware CX platform provides historical insight into customers, enabling companies to understand, strengthen and communicate more effectively. The result? Accelerated demand generation, increased revenue, superior customer care, and elevated loyalty.

Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR. Nearly 4500 mid-market and enterprise businesses in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM.

