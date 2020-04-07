Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856880 ISIN: GB0004726096 Ticker-Symbol: BW8 
Frankfurt
07.04.20
15:39 Uhr
2,795 Euro
+0,215
+8,33 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,700
2,795
17:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS
SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC2,795+8,33 %