New hardware-in-the-loop API for GNSS simulators enables greater accuracy, integrity and control for growing sensor fusion testing needs

Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT), the world leader in global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) testing solutions, has today announced the release of SimHIL, an integrated hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing software API for Spirent GNSS simulators. SimHIL brings high fidelity GNSS signal simulation with low latency to automotive industry HIL testbeds.

Spirent's SimHIL software has been developed to meet the automotive industry's growing need for realistic positioning, navigation and timing testing for sensor fusion. As customers apply increasing pressure on car manufacturers for more advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) features and advanced infotainment systems, test labs need to be able to combine Wi-Fi, camera, lidar, radar, inertial and GNSS data that power these advanced automotive systems.

SimHIL helps test engineers bring accurate, controlled and coherent data from GNSS and inertial sensors to their sensor fusion algorithms within HIL test environments. Facilitating the ultra-low latency, complete control, enhanced realism, and ease of use and setup of Spirent GSS7000 and GSS9000 GNSS simulators, SimHIL is an ideal solution for OEMs and tier-one suppliers developing ADAS, V2X and sensor fusion engines.

The new SimHIL API enables:

External motion input -real-time direct motion and trajectory data input from simulators.

-real-time direct motion and trajectory data input from simulators. Sensor fusion introducing GNSS signals into sensor fusion engines.

introducing GNSS signals into sensor fusion engines. V2X testing validation and performance benchmarking of V2X applications.

validation and performance benchmarking of V2X applications. Infotainment system testing real-time scenario feedback to system and driver responses.

real-time scenario feedback to system and driver responses. Vehicle-in-the-loop (VIL) final production form product testing.

final production form product testing. Accurate testing - reliable results supported by ultra-low latency simulation. Criticality of ADAS features, such as lane assist and automatic braking, mean that 3+ metres of uncertainty introduced by higher latency systems is not sufficient.

Martin Foulger, General Manager of Spirent's Positioning, Navigation and Timing Business said: "With our SimHIL software and GNSS simulators, test engineers can bring realistic, controlled GNSS simulation to their HIL testing environments a vital requirement in a world where ADAS features are relying more heavily and critically on accurate positioning."

Spirent has worked with leading suppliers to ensure SimHIL is compatible with their HIL platforms and because of its open API, there's broad scope for additional custom third-party integrations.

"When used with our GSS7000, SimHIL latency is less than 40ms from motion command to RF output and supports all GNSS and SBAS signals," said Ricardo Verdeguer Moreno, Product Manager for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles at Spirent. "SimHIL is also compatible with all the options and features available in Spirent's GNSS simulators, including ionospheric and tropospheric modelling, antenna patterns, date and time settings, and obscuration and multipath effects via Sim3D."

Users can easily configure and control both the GNSS scenarios, and signal generation and vehicle motion from within the HIL simulator GUI saving time and the possibility of error.

Spirent is also offering three service packages alongside SimHIL to help customers mitigate project risk and reduce the time from delivery to useful deployment.

For more information about Spirent's SimHIL integrated testing for Spirent GNSS simulators, visit the SimHIL information page.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) offers test, measurement, analytics and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks. The company provides products, services and information for high-speed Ethernet, positioning and mobile network infrastructure markets, with expanding focus on service assurance, cybersecurity and 5G. Spirent is accelerating the transition of connected devices, network equipment and applications from development labs to the operational network, as it continues to innovate toward fully-automated testing and autonomous service assurance solutions.

For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Note to News Editor: Images are available upon request.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200407005443/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA:



Americas:

Brian Baumley

BLB Communications

T: +1-609-759-0252

brianb@blbcomm.com



Asia Pacific:

Janet Peng

Spirent Communications

T: +86 (10) 823 30055 (x160)

janet.peng@spirent.com



Europe:

Mark Price

Spirent Communications

T: +44-7725-724834

mark.price@spirent.com