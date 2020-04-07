Nasdaq has decided to partially withdraw stressed market conditions on additional derivatives as of Wednesday April 8, 2020. As of Wednesday April 8, 2020 the following equity derivatives will be under normal market conditions. Danish derivatives: DSV Panalpina, FL Smidth & Co, GN Store Nord, ISS, Jyske Bank, A. P. Möller-Maersk B, Novo Nordisk B, Sydbank, William Demant Holding. Finnish derivatives: Nokia, Nokian Tyres, Outotec, Stora Enso R, UPM-Kymmene, Wärtsilä, YITYhtymä. Norwegian derivatives: Equinor ASA, Mowi ASA, Orkla, OMXO20, Petroleum GeoServices ASA, Subsea 7 S. A., Telenor ASA. All other equity and index derivatives that has not been withdrawn will remain under stressed market conditions until further notice. Stressed market conditions in derivatives is called for when the underlying asset to a derivative experience high and short term intraday volatility or when other factors causes high uncertainty in the pricing of derivatives. When stressed market is called for it means that market makers are allowed to quote prices with double the normal spread. For contact information please find the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=768529