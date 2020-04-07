Conference call in French followed by a Q&A session scheduled for Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 6:15 pm (Paris time)

Regulatory News:

ONCODESIGN (Paris:ALONC) (ALONC FR0011766229), a biopharmaceutical group specialized in precision medicine, will hold a conference call in French Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 6:15 pm (Paris time) to present the company's annual results and to review the outlook for 2020 and beyond.

Philippe GENNE, CEO of Oncodesign, and the company management, will deliver a brief presentation, followed by a Q&A session.

Investors and analysts may participate via the following number:

Tel: +33 (0)1 70 71 01 59

PIN Code: 50101161#

A presentation will be available on the company's website: https://www.oncodesign.com/fr/documentation/informations-reglementees/informations-financieres-annuelles

Following the call, a replay will be available for 90 days. To access the replay, please dial:

Tel: +33 (0)1 72 72 74 02

PIN Code: 418925405#

An archive of the webcast will be available on Oncodesign's website, under the "Investors" section at www.oncodesign.com.

About ONCODESIGN: www.oncodesign.com

Founded 25 years ago by Dr. Philippe Genne, the Company's CEO and Chairman, Oncodesign is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to precision medicine. With its unique experience acquired by working with more than 800 clients, including the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, along with its comprehensive technological platform combining state-of-the-art medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, regulated bioanalysis, medical imaging and Artificial Intelligence, Oncodesign is able to predict and identify, at a very early stage, each molecule's therapeutic usefulness and potential to become an effective drug. Applied to kinase inhibitors, which represent a market estimated at over $46 billion in 2016 and accounting for almost 25% of the pharmaceutical industry's R&D expenditure, Oncodesign's technology has already enabled the targeting of several promising molecules with substantial therapeutic potential, in oncology and elsewhere, along with partnerships with pharmaceutical groups such as Bristol-Myers Squibb. Oncodesign is based in Dijon, France, in the heart of the town's university and hospital hub, and within the Paris-Saclay cluster. Oncodesign has 233 employees and subsidiaries in Canada and the USA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200407005658/en/

Contacts:

Oncodesign

Philippe Genne

Chairman and CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)3 80 78 82 60

investisseurs@oncodesign.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Mathilde Bohin Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 95

oncodesign@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Arthur Rouillé

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 15

oncodesign@newcap.eu