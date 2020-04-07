Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave updates on AGM and cancels final dividend 2019

Wereldhave N.V. confirms that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) will be held on April 24, 2020 at the World Trade Center at Schiphol and withdraws the final dividend 2019. The Company changes the composition of the Supervisory Board by reducing the size to three members and mentions the pending tax case in France has been resolved.
Attachment
- Press release - Wereldhave updates on AGM, dividend and tax impact FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d9809e36-5ef3-49c8-a2bc-064cdd1181fb)
WERELDHAVE NV-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de