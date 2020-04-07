Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.04.2020

WKN: 853289 ISIN: NL0000289213 
07.04.20
18:32 Uhr
8,185 Euro
+1,235
+17,77 %
WERELDHAVE NV Chart 1 Jahr
WERELDHAVE NV 5-Tage-Chart
8,030
8,215
19:09
8,075
8,170
19:09
07.04.2020 | 17:53
Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave updates on AGM and cancels final dividend 2019

Wereldhave N.V. confirms that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) will be held on April 24, 2020 at the World Trade Center at Schiphol and withdraws the final dividend 2019. The Company changes the composition of the Supervisory Board by reducing the size to three members and mentions the pending tax case in France has been resolved.

Attachment

  • Press release - Wereldhave updates on AGM, dividend and tax impact FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d9809e36-5ef3-49c8-a2bc-064cdd1181fb)
