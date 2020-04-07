Kudelski Security Hires Seasoned Leader for US Security Services

Ernie Anderson joins to lead consolidated approach to cybersecurity services,

including strategy, technology and staff augmentation services

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerlandand Phoenix (AZ), USA, April 7, 2020 -Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today announced that Ernie Anderson will join the company as its head of professional services for the Americas. Anderson brings nearly two decades of cybersecurity consulting experience to Kudelski Security, having worked most recently as an associate partner and leader of IBM's Data and Application Security Practice for North America.

In his new role, Anderson will lead Kudelski Security's portfolio of professional and consulting services, including advisory consulting, technology and staff augmentation. These teams today support clients through project engagements and long-term support agreements that help define security strategies, deploy and optimize technologies, and provide skilled subject matter expertise. Under Mr. Anderson's leadership, these services will be centrally managed, providing clients a more comprehensive, solution-focused portfolio.

"We're excited to have Ernie join our U.S. management team and take the reins of a growing portfolio of cybersecurity services," said Kudelski Security CEO Andrew Howard. "Now more than ever, organizations are struggling with cybersecurity, business continuity and staffing challenges stemming from the rapid increase in remote work. Ernie's long tenure in management consulting and his rare combination of both broad and deep cybersecurity expertise brings immediate value to clients to address those challenges and help businesses who are increasingly relying on us as their partner across a range of service-based solutions."

"Over the past four years Kudelski Security has helped hundreds of CISO clients define and execute a more strategic approach to their cybersecurity business," said Mr. Anderson. "The proprietary tools, and a deep bench of experienced consultants, technicians and analysts, represent an incredible opportunity to expand our impact with clients and help them navigate the modern threat landscape with greater confidence."

Prior to IBM, Ernie Anderson was at Booz Allen Hamilton, where he led a commercial cybersecurity team, among other roles, and at Ernst & Young as an information technology risk transformation manager. He has a proven track record of working with Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and Chief Information Officers (CIOs) to deliver a diverse set of services and ensure efficient and effective outcomes, results and reporting. Anderson is a Certifications Project Management Professional (PMP) and Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), and he received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Iowa's Tippie College of Business Administration.

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com.

