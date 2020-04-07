INGENICO GROUP: First quarter 2020 revenue publication date AGM holding date

Press Release

Paris, 7th April 2020

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payments, today announced that the publication of its Q1'20 revenue will be held on April 22nd, 2020 (versus April 28th, 2020 previously) and the postponement of its Annual General Meeting to June 11th, 2020 (versus May 26th, 2020 previously).

In February 3rd, 2020, Ingenico Group and Worldline have announced the creation of the new world-class leader through the unique combination in the payment ecosystem of both companies. This transaction has been approved unanimously by both Boards of Directors, with the full support of reference shareholders and strategic partners (Six Group, Atos and BPI). In this context, in order to ensure a simultaneous financial communication, Ingenico Group has decided to align its financial communication agenda to the one of Worldline. Hence, the Ingenico first quarter 2020 revenue publication will be held on April 22nd, 2020, the day before Worldline's quarterly communication.

Furthermore, due to the exceptional circumstances linked to the Covid-19 epidemic, the Board of Directors, which met today, has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting to June 11, 2020 in order to ensure better sanitary conditions to the meeting.

