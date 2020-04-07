B&H Photo Video: Tamron Unveils 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Lens for Full-Frame Sony E-mount Cameras

Tamron Unveils 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Lens for Full-Frame Sony E-mount Cameras

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2020 / B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of Tamron's latest addition to its popular range of compact f/2.8 zooms for Sony E-mount cameras: the 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VXD. Joining the esteemed 17-28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD and 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD, Tamron's newest offering adds significant reach while maintaining a fast, constant f/2.8 aperture like its brethren. Packing a versatile 70-180mm range into a sleek and lightweight build, this lens will be ideal for portrait, wedding, sports, and wildlife photographers.

New to the Tamron 70-180mm is a Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive (VXD) linear motor AF focus mechanism that provides extremely fast, precise, and quiet autofocusing for stills and video. The lens is compatible with many of the advanced focusing features of Sony mirrorless cameras like Eye AF, Fast Hybrid AF, and Direct Manual Focus. In addition to these benefits for performance, the physical design also helps keep the lens to a manageable size and weight for handheld shooting. A minimum focusing distance of 2.8' throughout the zoom range provides a magnification ratio of 1:4.6 at the 180mm focal length position. However, when shooting at 70mm and manual focusing, you are able to shoot at 1:2 with a 10.6" minimum focusing distance if needed-though peripheral image quality may be compromised.

The 70-180mm consists of 19 elements arranged in 14 groups with a total six eXtra Low Dispersion (XLD) and Low Dispersion (LD) elements combined, as well as three Glass Molded Aspherical (GM) a hybrid aspherical elements combined. This cuts back on chromatic and spherical aberrations to gain crisp and color-accurate imagery. A floating elements system is also featured, which affords consistent sharpness and quality throughout the focusing range. Ghosting and flare are neutralized by a Broad-Band Anti-Reflection Generation 2 (BBAR-G2) Coating so you can spend less time worrying about managing distortion in strong lighting and more time focusing on your subject.

Ready for action anywhere, the 70-180mm f/2.8 offers moisture-resistant construction and its front element features a fluorine coating to protect against water and oil. A zoom lock switch keeps its barrel from extending during transport. Additionally, this lens shares the same filter diameter of 67mm as Tamron's other f/2.8 zooms so you can share filters and caps across lenses with ease.

