Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: new power sales contracts in France 07-Apr-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces that it has won, directly or through its subsidiary Helexia, tenders in France for a wind project, an innovative agrivoltaic project, two self-consumption projects (solar rooftops) and a solar parking shelter project, for a total of 28 megawatts. The latter project is located in French Guiana, a first for Helexia, made possible by the support of the Voltalia team. "These new successes show the continued mobilization of project development teams despite the containment measures in place, linked to the Covid-19. Meanwhile, the teams working on site ensure the continuity of the construction and production of electricity from our plants as well as those of our clients. We are also thinking about the challenges of tomorrow by strengthening our ties with the agricultural world, whose critical role is evident today. "commented Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia. The renewable market in France During the announcement of the results of the calls for tenders, Elisabeth Borne, Minister of the Ecological and Inclusive Transition, underlined the positive contribution of renewables to the security of the electricity supply of the country. She indicated that the winning projects in these tenders also show the great competitiveness of the various renewable technologies. Voltalia's multi-technology approach rewarded Voltalia has strong expertise in five technologies (ground and rooftop solar, wind, hydro, biomass and storage) enabling it to seize many possibilities within the same territory. These successes in four separate tenders illustrate this. In addition to securing a new power sales contract for its Sarry wind farm (22 MW), currently under construction in the Yonne department, Voltalia has won an innovative project in the agricultural sector (3 MW) in the South region. Helexia, a subsidiary of Voltalia, won a solar parking shelter project (1.4 MW) for a hypermarket located in French Guiana, a new market for Helexia, thanks to the Voltalia team established there since 2005. Helexia also won two self-consumption projects in mainland France (1.2 MW) located on the roofs of an Auchan store and a Decathlon store. All of these long-term power sales contracts will contribute to Voltalia's 2023 targets. Agrivoltaics, when solar and agriculture go hand in hand Building on its first success for a 3 MW agrivoltaic project, named Cabanon, won in February 2018[1] and now under construction, Voltalia continues to grow in innovative projects combining agricultural production and electricity production. For these two projects, Voltalia will install bifacial photovoltaic modules mounted on trackers: the panels, the two sides of which are used to produce electricity, are mounted on mobile structures that follow the course of the sun in the sky. These elevated structures overhang and protect agricultural production from climatic hazards (excess of sun, hail, etc.). This technology offers great flexibility of use: after salads at Cabanon, the new Salon power plant will protect apricot, peach and cherry trees. The new Salon project is located in Salon de Provence in the South region, in the immediate vicinity of other Voltalia plants: Cabanon, Talagard and Carrière des Plaines. It will therefore benefit from significant synergies throughout its long operating phase. Next on the agenda: Q1 2020 revenues on April 22, 2020 About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [1]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.8 GW. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity. The Group has 791 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Investor Relations: Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia invest@voltalia.com jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] see press release dated February 13, 2018 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: pdf-VEN Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=CBCLNPHALM [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1017537 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1017537 07-Apr-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=1017537&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d168f0a2fab60c9162161aa39a930b18&application_id=1017537&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2020 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)