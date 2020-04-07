The Coretec Group Inc.: The Coretec Group Hires Eric Halverson as Director of Financial Operations

Halverson will support the Company's financial and business strategy as it continues to grow its Ann Arbor office location.

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2020 / The Coretec Group, Inc., (OTC PINK:CRTG) (the "Company"), a company developing a portfolio of silicon-based materials utilizing Cyclohexasilane ("CHS") to pursue commercial development of products in energy-focused verticals, announced today it has hired Eric Halverson as its Director of Financial Operations to review and manage the Company's financial business development activities and support Coretec's Chief Financial Officer, Ronald W. Robinson.

Halverson is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with over 20 years of experience in the financial industry. He is the founder and Managing Member of Diag Ventures, an Ann Arbor-based financial advisory firm focused on the strategic development of early-stage ventures. Halverson has worked with early-stage companies to support their needs for financial modeling, business plan preparation, fundraising, and operational planning. He holds an MBA from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.

Halverson has long-standing ties to the Ann Arbor community, previously holding financial leadership positions within local life science and technology companies including Millendo Therapeutics, Swift Biosciences, and ONL Therapeutics. In these roles, he built financial systems and business processes to facilitate commercial growth and secure financing. At Coretec, Halverson will drive the financial and business development strategy as the Company continues to secure funding and strategic partnerships for its CHS liquid silicon technology.

"We are excited to bring Eric on-board to support our financial operations as we continue to build out the Coretec team in Ann Arbor," said Michael Kraft, CEO of The Coretec Group. "Eric's experience with raising funds and developing strategic plans for early-stage ventures makes him a perfect fit for the team as we continue on the path towards commercial development of our CHS technology. Furthermore, his deep understanding of the local Ann Arbor market will be a helpful resource for us as we identify potential partners, funding and applications for CHS technology."



About The Coretec Group, Inc.

The Coretec Group, Inc. (the "Company") utilizes a portfolio of silicon-based and volumetric display materials to pursue commercial development of products in energy-focused verticals such as energy storage, solar, and solid-state lighting, as well as printable electronics and 3D volumetric displays. For more information, visit www.thecoretecgroup.com. Follow The Coretec Group on Twitter and Facebook.

