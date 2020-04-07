Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873532 ISIN: FR0000061129 Ticker-Symbol: BON 
Frankfurt
07.04.20
08:10 Uhr
29,800 Euro
+0,750
+2,58 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOIRON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOIRON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,500
30,100
19:14
Actusnews Wire
07.04.2020 | 18:42
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BOIRON: Governance of the BOIRON Group

Christian Boiron informed today the Board of Directors about his decision to resign from his function as a member of the Board.

On this occasion, he renewed his confidence in Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot and the general management team and reaffirmed his support for the actions undertaken to ensure the development of the Group.

The Board of Directors would like to sincerely thank Christian Boiron for his major and remarkable contribution during all these years.

Laboratoires BOIRON

Our next update:
April 23, 2020, at market close, publication of quarterly sales and financial information as of March 31, 2020.
Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.78.45.63.43 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA
The group's financial information is online at: www.boironfinance.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mWpqYZmXZ2mUmG1ulsiZapJlmJhjlmfJbZSYmmieYsydbmqRxW9ka8mYZm9jnW1t
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-62887-boi-070420-gouvernance-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
BOIRON-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 Actusnews Wire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen