Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.04.2020 | 18:45
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 7

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Mark Sheppard
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
PDMR (Investment Manager)
b)Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b)LEI
213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each



ISIN: GB0002258472
b)Nature of the transaction
Sale of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£5.4430,000
£5.4640,000
£5.4720,000
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



90,000


£491,000
e)Date of the transaction
7 April 2020
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
© 2020 PR Newswire