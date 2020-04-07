The new OnRobot food-grade Soft Gripper is able to pick a wide array of irregular shapes and delicate items in food and beverage, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals production, as well as manufacturing or packaging

Automation just got easier for food and beverage and other "clean" applications such as cosmetics and pharmaceuticals that need to handle items from eggs to fruit, to bottles or irregular-shaped containers. The flexible OnRobot Soft Gripper uses three interchangeable silicon-molded cups in star and four-finger configurations to pick up almost any small object under 2.2kg (4.8lbs) with a delicate, precise touch. The electric Soft Gripper is food-grade certified (complies with FDA 21 CFR for non-fatty items and EC 1935/2004) and unlike traditional vacuum grippers, it requires no external air supply, so it can reduce both cost and complexity.

"Our new Soft Gripper is challenging existing solutions for picking hard-to-grasp, delicate and odd-sized items," says CEO of OnRobot, Enrico Krog Iversen. "Unlike proprietary solutions, the Soft Gripper offers seamless integration with most collaborative robots and light industrial robots through our One System Solution."

OnRobot's award-winning One System Solution is a platform that provides a unified mechanical and electrical interface between leading robot arms and any OnRobot end-of-arm tooling (EoAT). The One System Solution has been newly expanded to include integration with robots from ABB Robotics and Hanwha Precision Machinery. Now, users of those robots can take advantage of the unified mechanical and electrical interface of any OnRobot product, for easier integration and faster ROI.

While the Soft Gripper is ideal for food and beverage applications, it also provides flexible, delicate gripping for manufacturing and packaging.

Soft Gripper Features:

Up to 2.2kg (4.8lbs) payload based on shape, softness and friction of items to be handled

Grip dimensions ranging from 10mm-118mm depending on cup used

FDA certification

Flexible, interchangeable silicon cups

Ideal handling for delicate objects and irregular shapes

No need for supplied air

Fast, flexible deployment with seamless integration on all major robot brands

Download images, video, infographic and product brochure HERE.

About OnRobot

OnRobot product range features a wide assortment of solution of tools for collaborative applications, including: electric grippers, force/torque sensors, a vacuum gripper, the award-winning Gecko Gripper, and tool changers. This new combination of offerings from OnRobot makes it quicker and simpler to automate tasks such as packaging, quality control, materials handling, machine tending, packaging, assembly, and surface finishing. Headquartered in Odense, Denmark, OnRobot also has offices in Dallas, Soest (Germany), Barcelona, Warsaw, Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore and Budapest. For more information, visit www.onrobot.com

